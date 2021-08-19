Uefa Player of the Year 2021 nominees: Kanté De Bruyne, Jorginho make nominee list

Uefa Player of the Year 2021 nominees shortlist for Men's award don come out.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bryune, Jorginho and N'Golo Kanté of Chelsea na di three nominees for di award.

Dis na di first time in di 11-year history of di Uefa Player of the Year 2021 award wey all di nominees go be midfielders.

Uefa go name di winner wit UEFA Women's Player of the Year during di 2021/22 UEFA Champions League draw ceremony.

Di event go hold for Istanbul on Thursday 26 August. UEFA Champions League positional award winners go also hold then.

Di award for di 2020/21 UEFA Europa League Player of di Season go happun di following day.

Uefa Men's Player of the Year nominees

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City & Belgium)

Jorginho (Chelsea & Italy)

N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea & France)

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe follow for di remaining 7 players wey make top ten list but not di final three.

Di rest of di top ten

Lionel Messi (Barcelona, now at Paris & Argentina) - 148 points

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern & Poland) - 140 points

Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan, now at Paris & Italy) - 49 points

Kylian Mbappé (Paris & France) - 31 points

Raheem Sterling (Man. City & England) - 18 points

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus & Portugal) - 16 points

Erling Haaland (Dortmund & Norway) - 15 points

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, De Bruyne, Jorginho, Kanté

Uefa Player of the Year 2021 nominees: How dem take select di top three nominees

Di shortlist of three players dey selected by one group wey get:

24 coaches of di teams wey participate inside dis summer Uefa Euro 2020

80 coaches of di clubs wey participated inside di group stages of di 2020/21 UEFA Champions League (32) and UEFA Europa League (48)

55 journalists selected by di European Sports Media (ESM) group, one from each of UEFA member associations

Di members of di group go come chose dia top three players.

Di first choice go get five points, di second go get three and di third go manage one point.