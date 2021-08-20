Odegaard: Arsenal sign Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid for about £30m as Aaron Ramsdale complete medical

37 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Martin Odegaard will wear the number eight shirt for Arsenal

Arsenal don sign midfielder Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid for about £30m and dey close to complete deal for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Norway international Odegaard, 22, spend di second half of last season on loan for Emirates.

Im make 20 appearances in all competitions and score two goals.

England Under-21 international Ramsdale make 38 Premier League appearances for di Blades last season.

Im go join Bernd Leno and Runar Alex Runarsson as Arsenal goalkeepers.

"Some paperwork still dey to work out but e don do im medical, still a few things to sort with Sheffield," Gunners boss Mikel Arteta tok.

"Aaron na talented young keeper with huge experience and get international experience for England. Im go bring competition and dat na wetin we want create - healthy competition, quality competition for every position. We identify Aaron as di ideal option."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Sheffield United sign Aaron Ramsdale from Bournemouth for £18.5m for August last year

Odegaard join Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares as Arsenal signings dis summer.

Im no go dey available for Sunday Premier League match with Chelsea as e dey wait for visa clearance.

Asked wetin Odegaard go add to e squad, Arteta add say: "A lot of things wey e bring last season, im make us better, we need more options and alternatives for creativity.

"Im still dey really young but im get huge experiences for clubs already and get unique talents for du way e want to play so I really dey happy say di club don make di effort."

Di Norwegian join Real Madrid from Stromsgodset for 2015 but only make eight league appearances for di Spanish side. Im also spend time on loan wit Heerenveen, Vitesse and Real Sociedad.