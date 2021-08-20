Paul Okoye marriage: Anita Tonye Okoye, Rude Boy Paul Okoye divorce? Read wetin we know

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Anita/Paul/ Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Anita Tonye Okoye, Rude Boy Paul Okoye

Paul Okoye (former Psquare) and Anita Tonye Okoye marriage fit don hit rock, Nigeria local media dey report.

But how true be dis tori? Kack make BBC Pidgin yan give wetin we find out so far ontop dis mata.

On Friday August 20, 2021 social media in Nigeria flood wit one foto of di alleged petition from one Abuja High Court.

Di reported foto show Anita allegedly planned divorce to her husband, Paul, but BBC Pidgin never fit verify di foto.

Paul and Anita marry for 2014 and dem get three children together.

Di first rumours of di couple alleged separation bin come out for April 2021.

Dat time Anita relocate to di United States.

Paul Okoye Marriage: Wetin we know

Di alleged divorce begin spread afta document wey be like Anita Okoye petition to leave her marriage appear online.

BBC Pidgin visit di Abuja High Court wey di document come out from but di court officials no fit trace di document.

But so far, no representative of Paul Okoye don come out to either confirm or dismiss di rumours wey dey spread fast.

Di Nigerian music star im sef, Paul Okoye also never drop any hint about di tori wey dey fly around.