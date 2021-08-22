Southampton vs Man United: Red devils drop points for dia first away match dis season

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Manchester United play 1-1 draw wit Southampton for Premier League on Sunday.

Na Southampton first score for di match afta dem Jack Stephens collect di ball from Bruno Fernandes and play low cross to the edge of di box.

Na dia Adam Armstrong give Che Adams pass wey him wire hot shot wey touch Fred enta inside di goal.

United try but dem no fit find di break through until afta half time.

For second half Manchester United put pressure for Southampton defence and finally dem find break through.

Mason Greenwood score di equalising goal, but na Paul Pogba do all di hard work.

Na another assist for di Frenchman wey dribble inside di box and plays one clever one-two wit Bruno Fernandes before im find Greenwood on di edge of di box.

Di 19 year old hits am first time and e pass through di legs of Mohammed Salisu and pass di reach of Alex McCarthy.