Afghan women footballers don leave Afghanistan with Australia government help

9 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, 'I have not been able to sleep' - former captain Khalida Popal helped establish the first Afghanistan women's side in 2007

Di Australian government don evacuate more than 50 women footballers and athletes and their dependents from Afghanistan following appeal by world bodies Fifa and Fifpro.

One statement by di international footballers' federation Fifpro thank Australia for di role wey dem play.

Afta di Taliban retake Kabul, many Afghan sportswomen bin go into hiding.

Di statement tok say work still dey needed to settle di women abroad.

"Dis young women, both as athletes and activists, don dey in a position of danger and on behalf of their peers around di world we thank di international community for coming to their aid," Na so Fifpro tok about di evacuation wey carry more than 50 pipo according to news sources including ABC.

"We urge di international community to make sure say dem receive all di help dem need. Many athletes still dey risk for Afghanistan and we dey make every effort to offer them support."

Afghanistan former football captain Khalida Popal describe di evacuation of di group, wey include members of di Afghanistan national women's football team and their youth team, as "important victory".

However, she caution say more work still dey needed in saving others from uncertain fate.

"Di women footballers don dey brave and strong for moment of crisis and we hope dem go get better life outside Afghanistan," Popal tok, 34. "Women football na family and we must make sure say everyone dey safe."

Fifpro general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann say to evacuate di women bin be "difficult process for everyone wey dey involved", im add say: "Our hearts go out to all di others wey still dey stranded for di kontri against their will."

Last week, football world governing body Fifa join Fifpro write to governments around di world as dem request assistance, as players fear for their lives.

"I never dey able to sleep, I don dey cry and feel helpless," Popal tok.

When di Taliban seize power for Afghanistan for di late-1990s, dem bin prevent girls from attending school after di age of 10 and many bin dey forced into child marriage.