West Brom vs Arsenal: Carabao cup fixture present better chance for Arteta boys to win first match of season

14 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Arteta and Arsenal don lose two back-to-back games already dis season

Afta opening di season wit two defeats, Arsenal go try to record dia first win of di season wen dem play West Brom today.

Di fixture wey be di second round of di League Cup go present Arteta and Arsenal di opportunity to try again afta Sunday 2-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Wit two matches into di new season, Arsenal never score one goal or win any match.

Before di defeat against Chelsea, Arsenal lose 2-0 to newly promoted Brentford on di opening day of di new Premier League season.

Dia opponents, West Brom don start life for English second division wit two wins and one draw.

West Brom bin suffer relegation from di Premier League last season and dem don employ new coach, Valerian Ismael to lead dem back to di top flight.

Wen di two teams bin meet for Premier League last season, Arsenal bin get di upper hand as dem win both matches home and away, 3-1 and 4-0 respectively.

Dis match fit see Arsenal new signing Martin Odegaard play im first match for di club dis season.

Odegaard return to Arsenal on permanent transfer afta im spend last season on loan wit dem.

Goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale fit line-up for di first time wit di gunners after im join dem from Sheffield United.

Di game go come two early for new signing Ben White and French striker Alexander Lacazette as dem just dey recover from Covid-19.

kick-off time and venue

West Brom vs Arsenal dey scheduled for 8pm GMT kick-off tonight - Wednesday, August 25, 2021.