Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus tell Portugal forward say im fit comot if club meet dia demands

25 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Cristiano Ronaldo score 29 goals for 33 Serie A games last season

Juventus don tell Cristiano Ronaldo sey dem dey willing to sell am dis summer - but only on dia terms and condition.

Portugal forward Ronaldo wey dey 36-years, still get one year wey remain on im contract.

Im future don become matter wey everybody dey chook eye and dem leave am out of dia starting line-up for di club opening Serie A match wit Udinese.

Ronaldo agent Jorge Mendes don tok to several major European clubs about need to sign am, including Manchester City and Paris St-Germain.

Tori be say dem summon Mendes to Juventus training ground earlier on Thursday for meeting wit senior club officials, including vice-president Pavel Nedved, chief executive Maurizio Arrivabene and sporting director Federico Cherubini.

Dem tell Mendes say all situations dey possible for Ronaldo, but say Juventus no go sanction di departure of player wey dem sign for £99.2m three years ago if transfer fee no dey involved.

Ronaldo dey known to dey frustrated at how im transfer to Juventus from Real Madrid don come be.

Instead of to compete for di Champions League, di Italian giants never make am pass di quarter-finals since di arrival of Ronaldo as dem don beat dem for di last 16 for di past two seasons.