Champions League draw: Uefa draw see Manchester City land inside same group wit PSG

17 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Premier League champions Manchester City don find demsef inside di same group wit French champions Paris St Germain.

Dis na result of di draw wey Uefa do on 26 August for teams to know who dem go follow play for di group stage of Champions League.

Earlier for di show, dem award Ngolo Kante of Chelsea as di Midfielder of di Season 2020/21 as Ruben Dias of Manchester City carry Defender of di Season.

Borussia Dortmund wunderkind Erling Haaland win Forward of di Season. Di Norwegian na only 21 years old.

Di event still dey go on, see how di groups stand so far:

Group A

Manchester City

PSG

Leipzig

Group B

Atletico Madrid

Liverpool

Porto

Group C

Sporting Lisbon

Borussia Dortmund

Ajax

Besiktas

Group D

Inter Milan

Real Madrid

Shakhtar Donestk

Group E

Bayern Munich

Barcelona

Benfica

Group F

Villareal

Manchester United

Atalanta

Young Boys

Group G

LOSC

Sevilla

Salzburg

Group H