Champions League draw: Uefa draw see Manchester City land inside same group wit PSG
Premier League champions Manchester City don find demsef inside di same group wit French champions Paris St Germain.
Dis na result of di draw wey Uefa do on 26 August for teams to know who dem go follow play for di group stage of Champions League.
Earlier for di show, dem award Ngolo Kante of Chelsea as di Midfielder of di Season 2020/21 as Ruben Dias of Manchester City carry Defender of di Season.
Borussia Dortmund wunderkind Erling Haaland win Forward of di Season. Di Norwegian na only 21 years old.
Di event still dey go on, see how di groups stand so far:
Group A
- Manchester City
- PSG
- Leipzig
Group B
- Atletico Madrid
- Liverpool
- Porto
Group C
- Sporting Lisbon
- Borussia Dortmund
- Ajax
- Besiktas
Group D
- Inter Milan
- Real Madrid
- Shakhtar Donestk
Group E
- Bayern Munich
- Barcelona
- Benfica
Group F
- Villareal
- Manchester United
- Atalanta
- Young Boys
Group G
- LOSC
- Sevilla
- Salzburg
Group H
- Chelsea
- Juventus
- Zenit St Petersburg