Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd dey follow di Juventus forward tok to sign am

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Manchester United dey discuss wit Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo to sign am from Juventus.

BBC Sport don torchlight say any move go rival team Manchester City no go happun for di 36-year-old.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri confam say Ronaldo no get am for mind again to play for di Italian giants.

United oga at di top Ole Gunnar Solskjaer meanwhile say Ronaldo "sabi say we dey here" during one press conference on Friday.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ronaldo sign for Manchester United in 2003 and score 118 goals for di club

Ronaldo sign for Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon for £12.2m for 2003 and e score 118 goals inside 292 appearances for di club.

"Tok-tok wit Manchester United dey advanced stage," na im BBC Sport tori pesin Simon Stone bin write put for Twitter about how di mata dey go.