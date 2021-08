ASUU strike update 2021: Academic Staff Union of Universities threaten fresh strike? - See timeline

Academic Staff Union of Universities [ASUU] threaten fresh strike?

Dis na di concerning kwesion pipo get for mind as e concern di umbrella union of Nigeria university lecturers.

Tori be say for Nigeria ASUU strike na big issue wey don become serious problem for students and dia parents.

Nigerians wey dey affected by di strike no know whether make dem blame di lecturers or goment.

Di most impact of strike for Nigerian universities na sey e dey affect di number of years wey students suppose spend for school.

ASUU strike since Buhari Presidency

For university lecturers for Nigeria, strike na di weapon of defence.

Di major concern of lecturers na matter wey concern autonomy, funding of research and poor welfare.

And all dis na matter wey goment never fit resolve for many years.

See how many times Nigeria university lecturers down tools since President Muhammadu Buhari become Nigerian leader in 2015.

ASUU STRIKE 2017:

Before 2017, di last time ASUU go strike na 2013 under former Minister of State for Education, Nyesom Wike.

Di union end dia indefinite strike after 263 days off duty.

Academic activities dey normal for Nigerian universities for 2014, 2015 and 2016.

But by August 2017, two years afta Muhammadu Buhari di lecturers go strike again.

On 17 August, 2017 start strike wey last 35 days sake of say goment no gree honour dia 2019 agreement wit di union.

ASUU STRIKE 2018:

On September 14, 2017 ASUU suspended dia 35-day strike but on 4 November, 2018 di lecturers start anoda strike.

Dis strike wey also dey about di 2009 agreement last for 95 dys. E end for 19 February, 2019.

ASUU STRIKE 2020:

Again di union go strike for March 2020 to put pressure on goment to meet dia 2009 agreement.

Oda major issues of di centre around universities dia revitalization moni, earned allowance.

Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) payment platform and payment of withheld salaries also follow.

For 23 December, 2020 dem call off di strike afta nine months.

Dis na afta goment negotiate to pay dem 40 billion Naira earned allowance and 30 billion Naira revitalisation money.

For 2001 Nigeria federal goment enter into agreement wit di Academic Staff Union of Nigeria [ASUU].

Di two parties also agree to re-negotiate these agreement as tins dey change for di kontri.

Some part of di agreement na;

To reverse di decay for Nigeria University System

To reverse di tins wey dey make Lecturers dey leave federal universities

To review di challenges wey dey affect di unified civil service wage structure

To restore Nigerian Universities, through immediate, massive and sustainable financial intervention