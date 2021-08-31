Daniel James: Leeds dey close to signing Manchester United and Wales winger for club record of £30m

17 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Leeds United dey close to signing Manchester United winger Daniel James for a club record fee of £30m.

Tori be say Leeds coach Marcelo Bielsa don dey monitor James since di Welshman move to Elland Road from Swansea collapse for January 2019.

But James later join United dat summer and im don score nine goals for im 74 appearances for di Red Devils.

Leeds bin dey think to make anoda move for am during last summer window but dem sign di Brazilian Raphinha instead.

As things be now, James future for Manchester United no sure sake of di arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, dat na why Bielsa don go back for di 23-year-old.

And e be like say dem don already agree fee for am, na just small thing remain now for di deal to dey complete.