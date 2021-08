Jim Iyke and Uche Maduagwu: Actor Uche Maduagwu challenge Jim Iyke a week afta dia fight

27 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Uche Maduagwu, Jim Iyke

E be like sey pipo never see di last of di gbas-gbos between Nollywood actors Uche Maduagwu and Jim Iyke.

Dis na as Maduagwu still dey demand explanation about di source of wealth of Jim Iyke.

Less dan one week ago Iyke bin go challenge Maduagwu for im office - on August 24, one viral video show wen Iyke confront Maduagwu face to face.

Since dat incident happen e show sey di controversial actor no forget di matter.

Six days afta, Maduagwu go one Lagos Cinema go challenge Jim Iyke again about im source of wealth.

Di cinema na wia Iyke just premier im new movie "Bad Comment". Di movie na about social media abuse.

Wetin Uche Maduagwu do

Wia dis foto come from, Screengrab/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Uche Maduagwu post about Jim Iyke for Instagram

"Wia you see N100million wey you use produce di movie", na question wey Maduagwu throw give Jim Iyke.

Di actor pose di challenge on top Instagram wit video.

"I come di cinema because dem talk say you go come dia today but Jim run when e hear say Uche dey around.

Person spend 100 million naira for one movie; which kain work e dey dey do.

"You come my office, you come beat me up. I dey here, check me out. I dey here, I dey here.