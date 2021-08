EPL transfers deadline latest update: Man Utd Daniel James to Leeds,

6 minutes wey don pass

Manchester United winger and Wales international Daniel James don join Leeds on five-year deal, as transfer window for Premier League ready to close.

Leeds United bin almost sign James during di 2018-19 Championship season but e don happun now.

"No be secret say Daniel na player wey we don dey eye for some years and today we don achieve our goal.”

Na so Leeds director of football Victor Orta tok.

Di two clubs no reveal how much di transfer cost.

James go wear di number 20 shirt for im new club.

For UK, August 31 na di final day wey football players fit transfer go or come.

And we expect say oda signings go happun before clock nack 11:59pm.

