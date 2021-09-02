Tokyo 2020: Malaysian Paralympian wey dem take back im gold medal say e come late make pipo para

21 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di International Paralympics Committee don defend dia decision to collect di gold medal from one Malaysian athlete.

Shot Putter Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefi win gold for di F20 class, afta im bin perform, but dem later disqualify am say e arrive three minutes late for di event.

Di IPC say dem bin allow Mr Zolkefli to compete because at di time e bin get "logical" reason to come late.

However, one referee later find out say e no get "justifiable reason" to come late.

Dis decision to collect di gold medal from Mr Zolkefli don make pipo para especially Malaysians for social media.

Even sef one Malaysian MP, Fahmi Fadzil hala im disappointment say "You for no allow di athlete compete if dem come late. No tiff dis hard earned world record braking medal from Ziyad".

Malaysia Youth and Sports Minister Ahmad Faizul Azumu don tok say e don order investigate for inside di mata.

Pipo para for di mata plenti sotay dem point am give Maksym Koval, di Ukrainian athlete wey suppose win silver but dem promote am to gold afta dem disqualify oga Zolkefli.

Tori be say na Ukraine bin lodge di complain say Zolkefli bin late to di call room.

IPC tok-tok pesin Craig Spence say oga Zolkefi and two odas wey bin late say dem bin no hear di announcement as im come for language wey dem no fit understand.

Appeal against di disqualification don dey rejected by officials.