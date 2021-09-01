Nigeria vs Liberia: Prediction, time & how to watch di Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers

1 September 2021, 18:16 WAT New Informate 20 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Super Eagles Wetin we call dis foto, Super Eagles don qualify for World Cup six times

Nigeria senior national team go begin dia journey to Qatar 2022 World Cup dis weekend.

Super Eagles go lock horns against di Lone Star of Liberia for dia qualifying match on Friday.

Nigeria and Liberia dey Group C wit Cape Verde and Central Africa.

For di African qualifiers, 40 teams go battle am out for ten groups.

Only di group winners go advance go di third and final round.

Na from dia dem go decide di five teams wey go on to di world finals.

Tori be say di Super Eagles don qualify for World Cup six times and dem go dey hope to qualify for Qatar 2022.

See eviritin you need to know about di match;

Nigeria vs Liberia match time?

Super Eagles of Nigeria go face di Lone Star of Liberia on Friday September 3 and di game go kick off by 5pm West Africa time.

How to watch di match?

For now Nigeria football federation neva tok which station go broadcast di match live for di kontri but wetin we know be say e go dey live for dia social media page Nigeria Super Eagles

Where be di venue for Nigeria vs Liberia?

Dis game go shele for di Teslim Balogun Stadium for Lagos and tori be say 5000 fans go dey allowed to watch di game live.

Match prediction

Wia dis foto come from, Emmanuel Etim Wetin we call dis foto, Football commentator Emmanuel Etim

Football commentator Emmanuel Etim feel say di match go dey one sided in favour of di Super Eagles.

Etim wey don cover ova 100 matches tell BBC Pidgin say na sake of di quality wey Nigeria get and di history between di two kontris.

"Super Eagles get upper hand onto say dem go play in front of 5000 football hungry fans for di kontri football capital." Etim tok

Prediction:Nigeria 3-0 Liberia.

Who be di match referees?

World football join body, FIFA don appoint Togolese official, Kouassi Attisso Attiogbe as di referee for Friday FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying match between Nigeria and Liberia wey go take place for Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Attiogbe lines men n aim kontri pipo Komlan Domenyo Adiwotso (assistant referee 1), Limna Kabassima (assistant referee 2) and Yelebodom Gado Bodjona (fourth official).

FIFA also appoint Munkaila Nassam Adam from Ghana as match commissioner, while Abdellah El Achiri from Morocco go serve as referee assessor.

So far di number of African kontries wey don appear for di World Cup, between France 1938 and Russia 2018, out of a total of 54 kontries wey dey for di continent.