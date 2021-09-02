World Cup qualifiers 2022: Predictions for Hungary vs England, Ghana vs Ethiopia and more

Di 2022 World Cup qualifiers for Europe and African resume again on September 1, 2021.

And e go continue on Thursday wit some ogbonge fixtures for Europe and Africa.

One of di main matches wey go shele go see England travel away to Hungary.

Gareth Southgate say England must "start again" for di "journey" wey im hope go see dem build on dia performance for Euro 2020.

Southgate team bin reach the final of di Euros for July, but lose for penalty shootout to Italy for Wembley.

Dem go travel go Hungary on Thursday wit three wins out of three for di qualifiers for next year World Cup for Qatar.

"Di team don gain confidence from wetin dem don achieve and di progress dem don make," Southgate tok.

"Mentally na good test for us. Away from home, 60,000 fans and against a very good team. We gatz dey at our best."

Deji Faremi, wey be football sabi pesin tell BBC Pidgin say e not expect surprises like dat for di World Cup qualifying matches dem for Europe.

But add say some small teams fit get one or two draws aside dat nothing else.

See wetin im tok for di Hungary vs England match wey go kick-off 7:45pm (West African time)

England na one of di most confident sides for Europe at di moment Deji tok

But add say Hungary na good team wey go put up a good fight. Deji tok.

Predictions England go win 3-1.

Ghana vs Ethiopia

Ghana need to take advantage of dia strong home form for competitive games and take a strong hold for dia qualifying group.

Ethiopia na one of di teams dem go looking to collect points from.

Predictions- Ghana go win 2-0

Italy vs Bulgaria

Di European champions dey mad form now. E dey very unlikely say Bulgaria go get luck for dis game based on dia recent records.

Predictions- Italy go win 4-0.

Sweden vs Spain - Kick-off na 7:45pm ( West African time)

Dis na tough game. Di Spanish team don struggle recently to score goals and finish team patapata.

I feel say we go get di same results from dis two teams, like when dem jam each oda for Euros 2020.di same result . I think we'll see a repeat of their result at the EUROS.

Predictions -Sweden 1-1 Spain

Liechtenstein vs Germany

Germany go win dis match one. Dis na one of di games wey you no expect say dem go lose.

Predictions- Germany win 2-0.

How di European qualifiers dey work?

Di ten group winners go qualify for di 2022 World Cup wey go run from 21 November to 18 December for Qatar.

For di play-offs wey go happun between di 24 to 29 March 2022, di pipo wey carry second for each group go join di two best group winners from di 2020/21 UEFA Nations League.

Dat na those for overall ranking wey no qualify directly for di final tournament as European Qualifiers group winners.

Or enter di play-offs wit pipo wey carry second for di European Qualifiers group.