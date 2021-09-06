Cape Verde vs Nigeria: Team news, Prediction, time of di Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria Super Eagles don land Sao Vincente for Cape Verde ahead of dia Qatar 2022 FIFA World cup qualifying match.

Di Super Eagles go play Cape Verde on Tuesday for di Estadio Municipal Aderito Sena, Mindelo stadium few days afta dem beat Liberia 2-0 for Lagos.

Dem dey top of Group C wey get Cape Verde and Central Africa.

Only di group winners go advance go di third and final round.

Na for di final round dem go decide di five African teams wey go qualify for di World Cup finals for Qatar.

Super Eagles players wey no travel to Cape Verde

Na 21 players Super Eagles travel wit go Cape Verde afta di UK-based members of di squad return back to dia clubs.

Di reason why di UK based players no travel go Cape Verde na sake of di British goment strict regulations on red list countries on Covid-19, wey include Cape Verde.

Those players wey dey affected include defenders Olaoluwa Aina, William Ekong and Leon Balogun.

Forwards, Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi also no dey unavailable.

Midfielders, Oghenekaro Etebo, Wilfred Ndidi and Joseph Ayodele-Aribo don also comot di camp too.

Super Eagles player wey travel to Cape Verde

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (APOEL Nicosia, Cyprus); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, Portugal); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Valentine Ozornwafor (Sporting Charleroi, Belgium); Tyronne Ebuehi (Venezia FC, Italy);

Midfielders: Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Innocent Bonke (Malmo FF, Sweden); Kingsley Michael (Bologna FC, Italy); Adekunele Adeleke (Abia Warriors);

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Kalu (FC Bordeaux, France); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Terem Moffi (FC Lorient, France); Henry Onyekuru (Olympiacos FC, Greece)

Match prediction

Cape Verde na one of those stubborn teams for African football. Na so football sabi pesin Deji Faremi tell BBC Pidgin.

Although dia 1-1 draw against Central African Republic on Matchday bin dey disappointing, but results like dia 3-1 win over Cameroon for March na reminder of wetin dem dey capable of. E tok.

I feel say dem go push Nigeria all the way, But Nigeria go grind out result wit wetin be dia second team

Predictions - Cape Verde 1-2 Nigeria

Cape Verde vs Nigeria match time?

Di game go kick-off 2pm West African Time and e no dey clear if any local station go carry di match live.