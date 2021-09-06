BBNaija eviction nominations today: Pere, Saga, Emmanuel, Liquorose, Whitemoney, Jaypaul, Sasky and JackieB dey up

one minute wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Eight housemates dey up for possible evictions dis week afta Monday evening nomination.

Di house nominate Pere, Saga, Emmanuel, Liquorose, Whitemoney, Jaypaul, Sasky and JackieB for possible eviction on Sunday.

As Biggie announce di nominated housemates for possible eviction, e say di housemates wey dey up for possible eviction get di opportunity to remove dia self for di list.

Dis na new twist wey Biggie introduce for di show.

As tins be now, na only five housemates no dey up for possible eviction but dis fit change afta di head of house games later today.

Dis housemates wey no dey up na Angel, Yousef, Cross, Queen and Nini.