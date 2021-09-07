Nigeria vs Cape Verde: Osimhen score as Super Eagles win 2-1 for dia FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifying match

18 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigeria come from behind to beat Cape Verde 2-1 for dia 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match on Tuesday September 7, 2021.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen na him score di equalising goal for im kontri.

Osimhen score from defensive mistake inside Cape Verde penalty box for inside 28 minute.

Dis na afta di host bin take di lead through Dylain Tavares for di 19th minute.

Nigeria continue to put Cape Verde under pressure but fail to add anoda goal as di first half end 1-1.

For di second half, Nigeria continue to mount pressure for di host defence and eventually di pressure pay off.

Anoda defensive mistake from di home team see dem score own goal for inside di 74 minute.

Dis result mean say Nigeria get six point from two games and dem dey sidon ontop group C wey get Cape Verde and Central Africa.

Only di group winners go advance go di third and final round.

Na for di final round dem go decide di five African teams wey go qualify for di World Cup finals for Qatar.

Ahmed Musa na im captain di team and im earn im 100th cap for Nigeria.

Di Super Eagles bin dey without dia UK based players for dis match sake of British goment strict regulations on Covid-19 and kontries wey dey dia red list.