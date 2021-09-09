US Open: Facts about Emma Raducanu di young tennis star wey qualify for Grand Slam semi-finals

Eighteen-year-old Emma Raducanu reach di US Open semi-finals wit straight-sets win.

Di British tennis star continue her perfect run for di tournament, as she beat Swiss Olympic champ Belinda Bencic 6-3 6-4 to win her match.

Na New York dem dey play di tournament and na one of di biggest sports events.

Four records wey Emma Raducanu don smash for US Open

Emma na di first qualifier to reach di last four for di tournament.

She be di fourth female qualifier ever to reach any Grand Slam semi-final.

She be di first British woman to reach US Open semi-final since Jo Durie for 1983.

Emma na di youngest British woman to reach Grand Slam semi-final for 46 years.

Who Emma Raducanu go play for Semi final and how to watch

Emma go play Greek player Maria Sakkari for Thursday semi-final match.

Her game na di second of di women singles semi-finals match and na around 9pm local time for New York she go play (2am on Friday morning West African time).

Di match go dey live for DSTV SuperSport channel 214.

Tori be say three months ago, Emma bin dey ranked as number 361 for di world, but dis summer, she shock fans for di British tennis competition Wimbledon, as she defeat players wey bin dey higher dan her for world tennis rankings.

Na she be di only British woman to make am to di final 16 of dat tournament.

Who be Emma Raducanu?

Emma move to Britain wit her parents wen she be two years old and she grow up for London.

Na Canada dem born her. Her mama na Chinese and her papa from Romanian.

She start to play tennis wey she be five years old and join di Bromley Tennis Academy.

Before dat time, her papa bin help her try out different sports, including ballet, horse riding, swimming, basketball and even go-karting!

She be one of 12 players wey dey on Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) Pro Scholarship Programme for young players and for 2018/2019 she bin win three International Tennis Federation (ITF) titles.