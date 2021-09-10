BBNaija S6: Queen fight Whitemoney sake of Jackie B for Big Brother Naija 'Shine Ya Eyes'

10 September 2021, 20:00 WAT New Informate 9 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Di tension between Big Brother Naija housemates Queen and Whitemoney reach anoda level on Friday afta dia gbos-gbos sake of dia relationship.

Dis na how di whole mata take start.

As two of dem dey Kitchen, Whitemoney go meet Queen for dem to tok but she turn am down.

Na dia im tell her say im go start to avoid her completely if she continue wit her attitude.

Dat tok pepper Queen for body wey make her to accuse Whitemoney say:

Im no dey straightforward wit her and she also accuse am say im dey carry her mata tell oda housemates.

Tori be say on Wednesday Whitemoney and Queen bin discuss about im affection for Jackie B and Queen attitude.

For dat conversation, Whitemoney bin tok about why im no enta Jackie B mata when Michael bin dey around.

According to am na because of wetin im call di bro code, before im reveal to her say im dey catch feelings for Jackie B.

Queen bin waka leave am but come back later wia dey two of dem sit down tok about dia wahala.

Why Queen vex for Whitemoney?

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Still ontop dia mata today Queen no bin happy with Whitemoney because he im share dia Wednesday conversation to oda Housemates.

She also say she bin no dey comfortable wit di way Whitemoney dey get close to Jackie B since im be her friend.

Cross later chook mouth for di mata and ask Queen some questions.

Him ask her if Jackie B attraction to Whitemoney na problem for her.

She say no but add say she go find am hard to dey free wit him if im end up in a relationship wit her.

She claim say di reason why she come dey close to Whitemoney na because she see as pesin wey no get any love interest.

Queen also accuse Jackie of snubbing her for di same reason, she tok how Jackie attitude completely change towards her afta Whitemoney reveal dia conversation to Jackie B and di oda Housemates.

Queen and Jackie tok

Jackie and Queen later sitdon to settle dia mata as she explain her own side of di story.

Jackie B explain say di reason why she withdraw a bit from Queen na because she see say she ( Queen) bin dey moody and she bin no want ross any boundaries.

Ontop Whitemoney mata she tell Queen say im bin don share im feelings before Michael come di House So make Queen no fear say she go lose Whitemoney.

Queen also explain her side of di story. According to her she say she no dey aware say Whitemoney bin don express im affection to Jackie B before she come inside di house.

She say she bin think say Whitemoney just start to expressing im affections afta Michael chop eviction.

Something wey she say pain her.

How Queen settle di mata wit Whitemoney

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Aft her conversation wit Jackie B, Queen go meet Whitemoney for di dressing area and apologise to am for misunderstanding him and Jackie B relationship.