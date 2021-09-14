Young Boys vs Man United highlights: Ronaldo score but United lose to Young Boys for Champions League

one minute wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Aaron Wan-Bissaka chop red card for di first time in three years

Cristiano Ronaldo score on im Champions League return for Manchester United but e no dey enough as Young Boys score stoppage-time goal to win di match.

Dis na Ronaldo third goal in two games for di Red Devils since dem sign am from Juventus dis summer.

Ronaldo wey become di joint all-time Champions League appearance holder wit 177th appearance for di competition bin score early for first half of di game to give di English side di lead from assist from im kontri man Bruno Fernandes.

And dem bin dey control di game until Aaron Wan-Bissaka collect red card for bad tackle against Young Boys player Christopher Martins.

Di Red devils bin play for almost an hour wit 10 men.

Tori be say im bin look like say dem go hold on for a point afta Cameroon winger Moumi Ngamaleu bin equalise for di home team.

But everything change wen United substitute Jesse Lingard mistake backpass play in Jordan Siebatcheu wey wire hot short pass United goalkeeper David de Gea to give im side victory.

Di home fans celebrate wella afta di game while United manger Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bin look shocked.

Young Boys bin miss out on qualifying for di knockout stages of di competition last season.