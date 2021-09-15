Finidi George: See interesting facts about di new Enyimba coach

21 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Enyimba football club Wetin we call dis foto, Finidi George sign two year contract wit Enyimba

Former Super Eagles player Finidi George say im join Enyimba Football Club "to make di team di win.

E tok dis one as di club unveil as di new head coach.

Di former Ajax and Real Betis winger, go replace Fatai Osho wey leave di club for August aft aim contract expire.

George dey join di eight times Nigerian champions on a two-year contract.

Who be Finidi George?

George, na legend of Nigeria football. E Play for di kontri men senior national team and for career wey last up to fifteen years and play 62 times for dem.

And win medals wit di national team. Him be key member of di Super Eagles team wey win di Africa Cup of Nations for 1994 and also e represent di kontri for two FIFA World Cups -1994 and 1998 editions.

For club level, George win di Uefa Champions League wit Ajax for 1995 and then go on to play for Real Betis, RCD Mallorca and Ipswich Town.

His first official game as Enyimba head coach go be di CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round fixture against Senegalese side Diambers FC for mid-October.

"I come here to work and make di team win"

"Dis na great opportunity for di club to get confidence in me. I want thank di chairman, the members of di board, and di supporters for even thinking about me. On my own part, I come here to work and do di job. E no go easy but I come here to work and make di team win." Finidi tok

Chairman of di Aba based club for south east Nigeria , Felix Anyansi Agwu say di arrival of George represents a new chapter for di club.