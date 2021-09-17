Tottenham vs Chelsea: Premier League prediction plus kick off time of weekend games

Chelsea go hope to continue dia unbeaten record for dis season wen dem play London rivals Tottenham on Sunday for Premier League.

But di Blues results no be di only ting wey don impress BBC football sabi pesin Mark Lawrenson.

"I go say Chelsea na di best team I don see for Premier League so far dis season," na so Lawrenson tok.

"Not just for di games wey dem don play well and win, but also in terms of winning wen dem no play well too.

"I no dey sure say any of di oda teams get di chance to win di dat level yet."

Lawro dey make predictions for all 380 top-flight matches dis season, against a variety of guests.

Dis week guests na Aqib Khan and Shaun Thomas, stars of BBC Three comedy Ladhood.

Ladhood na Leeds-based coming-of-age comedy wey feature Liam, wey get flashbacks as a young boy as im bin deal wit situations as an adult in di present day.

Aqib and Shaun play two of im schoolfriends, Tom Cragg and Adnan Masood.

Aqib na Manchester United fan wey dey hope to see them back as serious title contenders dis season, afta a long wait.

Shaun na Liverpool fan, mainly because of im brother.

E tell BBC Sport say: "I bin dey watch games with am and di first one wey leave in mark on me na di 2005 Champions League final. Ever since den, I dey obsessed wit Liverpool.

Wetin we call dis foto, Shaun (l) and Aqib (r) play Tom Cragg (aka Craggy) and Adnan Masood (aka Addy) for Ladhood alongside Ralph (Samuel Bottomley) and Young Liam (Oscar Kennedy)

Kick off for di Games na 3pm West African time.

FRIDAY

Newcastle v Leeds (8pm West African time)

None of these teams don win yet, but na Newcastle I dey worry more about.

Wen I look di way Leeds dey play and I feel say di results go turn around for dem soon, but dat no be di case for Newcastle.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce dey under pressure already and dat go only increase if tins go badly for dem on Friday night.

Lawro prediction: 1-2

Aqib prediction: If Newcastle score, den Leeds too go score - but I feel say wit 50,000 fans for St James Park, e go make di difference. 2-1

Shaun prediction: I bin write down 2-1 to Leeds but I go change my mind and go wit a draw, because Newcastle dey house. I see Leeds taking di lead, and dat go make Newcastle push on. 2-2

SATURDAY

Wolves v Brentford (12:30 West African time)

Wolves goal against Watford di last time na gift, even though dem bin play well for dat game.

I feel say dem go pick up anoda win here. Brentford last-gasp defeat against Brighton last week fit affect small.

Lawro prediction: 2-0

Aqib prediction: Wolves no really dey score many goal but dem be good team. Brentford moral high right now though, so dem fit collect something here. 1-1

Shaun prediction: Brentford so far dis season start well but I tink Wolves just start to get tins going. 2-1

Burnley v Arsenal

Sean Dyche new contract na great news for Burnley. Dem need am more dan ever dis season, if dem go stay up.

Di Clarets bin play well against Everton on Monday, just like dem do against Liverpool at di start of di season, but dem no get anytin out of either game.

I feel say dat fit change on Saturday. Arsenal bin get dia first goal, and first win, against Norwich - but dis go be a very different game, and e go be a real test for dem.

Lawro prediction: 1-1

Aqib prediction: Burnley go fit try to bully Arsenal but I tink di Gunners go- go through dat - dem really need a win too. 0-2

Shaun prediction: I know Arsenal beat Norwich but dem bin no dey convincing. I fancy Burnley here. 1-0

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Liverpool get good week so far wit wins ova Leeds and AC Milan and I feel say dat run go continue here.

Crystal Palace bin get good result last week wen dem beat Tottenham, but I feel say dia result go dey go up and down for a while.

Lawro prediction: 3-0

Aqib prediction: I want Palace to win and I dey see good tins wey go happun under Patrick Vieira, but na huge ask for dem to go Anfield and stop Liverpool, wey all dia best players dey in form at di moment. 3-1

Shaun prediction: I feel say Palace go score but we go win dis one. Our defenders don return back and we strong for our house. 3-1.

Man City v Southampton

Manchester City don score 16 goals for dia three home games dis season and I no tink say Southampton fit stop dem.

Saints gatz adjust to losing Danny Ings, but I no tink say dem go struggle dis season - I no just fancy dem to get anything out of dia trip to Etihad Stadium.

Lawro prediction: 4-0

Aqib prediction: I dey hope for a Theo Walcott hat-trick but I know say e no go happun. 4-0

Shaun prediction: City dey play well at di moment and dem fit tear Southampton to bits. 4-0.

Norwich v Watford

Norwich don score one goal wit no points from dia first four games, while Watford dey on di run of three straight defeats.

Lawro prediction: 1-1

Aqib prediction: Norwich no dey score enough goals to get anything out of dia games. 1-2

Shaun prediction: E dey hard to see Norwich winning at di moment. 0-1

Aston Villa v Everton (17:30 West African Time)

Well, di Rafael Benitez revival still dey on for Everton - im bin change di team to spark dia fightback as dem beat Burnley.

Aston Villa bin lose to Chelsea last weekend but dem bin look good for dat game for a long time - dem bin get plenty of chances for di first half.

E go dey close, but I dey tip Dean Smith side to collect di points here. As good as Everton dey, we see as dem shake for dat game against di Clarets and I feel say Villa go give dem wahala.

Lawro prediction: 2-1

Aqib prediction: Goals go dey for dis one. Everton don turn into machine under Benitez, although I feel say for James Rodriguez as dem no dey look im side. Im be beautiful footballer. 2-3

Shaun prediction: For some reason, I bin dey see 0-0. Everton dey look very good at di moment though, so I gatz go with dem to win. 0-2

SUNDAY

Brighton v Leicester (14:00 West African Time)

Everybody go dey expect Leicester to win these kind of games now, but I no tink say e go dey straightforward for dem at all.

Brighton bin leave am late to beat Brentford last time out but dem dey form now afta dem win three of dia first four games.

Lawro prediction: 1-1

Aqib prediction: I neva go for 0-0 yet, a bi? Goals go plenty dis weekend. 1-2

Shaun prediction: Brighton start dis season no bad but Leicester go dey too strong for dem. 0-2

West Ham v Man Utd (14:00 West African Time)

West Ham striker Michail Antonio suspension for dis game na big blow for dem.

I know Manchester United bin no too play well for dia midweek Champions League match but I no tink say e go stop dem from qualifying out of di group.

Lawro prediction: 0-2

Aqib prediction: I hope say wetin happun against Young Boys go help United get back on track as dem suppose. 0-2

Shaun prediction: Antonio na big miss for West Ham, because im be big threat for dia team. I hate to tok am but United get real chance to win di league dis season wit di quality wey dem get for dia side. Cristiano Ronaldo go continue to score goals and Bruno Fernandes na baba wen it comes to making dem. 0-3

Tottenham v Chelsea (16:30 West African Time)

Tottenham bin fall hand last week as dem lose to Crystal Palace, and for me, all I see for dis game na Chelsea win.

Dem dey enough to keep Spurs out, and dem get players wey go cause problems for field..

Lawro prediction: 1-2

Aqib prediction: Dem no be di most entertaining team to watch, but e hard to beat Chelsea now. 1-2