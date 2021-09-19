Jimmy Greaves death: European football react to death of Tottenham highest goalscorer

Former England Striker and Tottenham highest goalscorer Jimmy Greaves don die at di age of 81.

Di club confam dis one for statement say;

"We dey very pained to hear say di ogbonge Jimmy Greaves don die.

"As e no be only Tottenham Hotspur record goalscorer but also di finest marksman wey dis kontri don [England] ever see".

Oda pipo wey follow mourn di late footballer na British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson wey call am "goalscoring legend".

Tottenham captain Gary Mabbut praise im playing skills and sense of humour.

Uefa hail oga Greaves on top how im bin help Tottenham to become di first ever English club to carry Uefa trophy.

West Ham do one minute clapping for Jimmy Greaves before dia match against Manchester United on Sunday.

Who be Jimmy Greaves?

