Carabao Cup fixtures: Man United vs West Ham - How to watch, prediction & match time
Phil Jones go return to Manchester United team for Wednesday Carabao Cup third-round tie wit West Ham afta 20-month absence sake of injury.
Di defender neva play for di first team since dia FA Cup fourth-round match for Tranmere for January 2020, wia im score for dia 6-0 win.
Na since den, Jones wey be 29 years don dey battle to overcome one major knee injury.
Im eventually do surgery 13 months ago but im recovery bin dey complicated by travel restrictions during lockdown.
"I dey so happy for Phil," Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tell MUTV.
"E don complete two 90 minutes for di Under-23s, and play some minutes behind closed doors and no get any reaction for im knee. E dey work really hard."
Solskjaer also confam say Jesse Lingard go start against West Ham as di two teams go meet for di second time in four days, di England midfielder bin comot from bench to score di late winner against di Hammers on Sunday.
Meanwhile, West Ham top scorer Michail Antonio dey available for dis game afta im serve one-match suspension on Sunday.
How to watch?
Man Utd against West Ham go dey live on Supersport; kick-off na 7.45pm West African time.
Man United vs West Ham Prediction
I expect to see a much changed West Ham United side, and dat one fit give Manchester United advantage.
Na wetin football sabi pesin Deji Faremi tell BBC Pidgin.
"Di Hammers get a very tight schedule, with Europa League football on dis season, and di League Cup na chance to rest some of their big stars." e tok
"Manchester United get a stronger squad and even if dem rest players, dem go still fit beat West Ham.." Im add put
Manchester United 3-1 West Ham
Opta stats
- Since Carlos Tevez famous winner for West Ham for Old Trafford back for May 2007 wey bin keep di Hammers up for Premier League, West Ham neva manage to win any of dia last 17 visits to Manchester United in all competitions (D4 L13).
- Dis na di fourth League Cup meeting between Man Utd and West Ham, di home side don progress for each of di previous three - di Red Devils win 1-0 for 1985-86 third round and 4-1 for 2016-17 quarter-final, and West Ham win 4-0 for Upton Park for 2010-11 quarter-final.
- West Ham don exit di League Cup on six of di last eight occasions wen dem jam dia fellow Premier League sides, including on each of di last three in 2017-18 (v Arsenal), 2018-19 (Spurs) and 2020-21 (Everton).
- Manchester United don lose dia last two League Cup matches for Old Trafford - although na for di semi-final stage against Manchester City. Na only two times dem don eliminate dem for di third round on two of di previous 16 occasions for Old Trafford but dem lose on penalties to Derby for 2018-19 and 2-0 against Coventry in 2007-08.
- David Moyes don progress from 10 of im 15 League Cup ties for di third round stage, including each of di last three in charge of three different clubs - Man Utd for 2013-14, Sunderland for 2016-17 and current club West Ham last season.