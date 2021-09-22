Carabao Cup fixtures: Man United vs West Ham - How to watch, prediction & match time

39 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Phil Jones go return to Manchester United team for Wednesday Carabao Cup third-round tie wit West Ham afta 20-month absence sake of injury.

Di defender neva play for di first team since dia FA Cup fourth-round match for Tranmere for January 2020, wia im score for dia 6-0 win.

Na since den, Jones wey be 29 years don dey battle to overcome one major knee injury.

Im eventually do surgery 13 months ago but im recovery bin dey complicated by travel restrictions during lockdown.

"I dey so happy for Phil," Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tell MUTV.

"E don complete two 90 minutes for di Under-23s, and play some minutes behind closed doors and no get any reaction for im knee. E dey work really hard."

Solskjaer also confam say Jesse Lingard go start against West Ham as di two teams go meet for di second time in four days, di England midfielder bin comot from bench to score di late winner against di Hammers on Sunday.

Meanwhile, West Ham top scorer Michail Antonio dey available for dis game afta im serve one-match suspension on Sunday.

How to watch?

Man Utd against West Ham go dey live on Supersport; kick-off na 7.45pm West African time.

Man United vs West Ham Prediction

I expect to see a much changed West Ham United side, and dat one fit give Manchester United advantage.

Na wetin football sabi pesin Deji Faremi tell BBC Pidgin.

"Di Hammers get a very tight schedule, with Europa League football on dis season, and di League Cup na chance to rest some of their big stars." e tok

"Manchester United get a stronger squad and even if dem rest players, dem go still fit beat West Ham.." Im add put

Manchester United 3-1 West Ham

Opta stats

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Jesse Lingard bin score di winner on Sunday as Man Utd beat West Ham 2-1 for Premier League