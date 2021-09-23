Man Utd: Solskjaer say Manchester United lack bite afta dia Carabao cup exit



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær say im team bin lack bite afta West ham beat dem 1-0.

West Ham bin get dia revenge for dia Sunday Premier League defeat against di Red devils as dem knock dem out of di Carabao cup for Old Trafford.

Manuel Lanzinininth-minute effort, na im first goal in almost 12 months and im second since May 2019, bin dey enough to take David Moyes men into last 16.

Even wit di second-half introductions of Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood e no still change di game for di home side.

Lanzini goal na reward for di early pressure wey dem put for di host for as di game start.

Three times for di final five minutes di visitors for wrap up dia victory, but Andriy Yarmolenko, Mark Noble and Jarrod Bowen all fail to hit di target. In di end, e no really mata.

Dis na dia first Old Trafford win for di Hammers since Carlos Tevez's matchwinner for 2007 wey bin keep dem for Premier League - and dia first for cup competition since Paolo di Canio bin score di only goal for dia FA Cup meeting for 2001.

For Manchester United and Solskjaer dis na early end to plans of winning di first available trophy dis season, and ending dia wait to win anoda trophy since 2017.

Man Utd second team fail to shine



Di Defeat come afta Solskjaer bin pick a completely different side - all of dem na full internationals - to di ones wey bin dey on duty for London Stadium. Im now get tough decisions to make about some of im fringe players, wey go now get even fewer opportunities to play.

Anthony Martial na one of di players wey no really shine for attack, Fernandes bin replace Juan Mata for second-half, while Lingard, who, like Mata contract go expire dis summer, bin fail to deliver.

Dean Henderson na anoda one, wey really no too much for im first appearance of di season to suggest say im go be threat for goal to David de Gea.

Di doubts over Solskjaer go comot again after last week Champions League defeat for Young Boys.

No be say any of dis go bother Moyes and im West Ham team, wey bin hold di Red Devils down without shaking.

Although Mata bin hit di bar from tight angle and new comer keeper Alphonse Areola bin save Greenwood effort.

Next up for Manchester United, dem go play Aston Villa for Old Trafford for Premier League on Saturday, 25 September. While West Ham go visit Leeds on di same day.

'Credit to David Moyes'



West Ham coach Stuart Pearce say: "Belle sweet for dis result. Dis na really tough place to come. We bin start di game very well. We for win by two goals to make di evening a bit easier.

"E bin pain us say we no collect something for weekend. United na outstanding team wit a lot of talent. Our dream na to challenge Man Utd.

"Credit to David [Moyes]. Dis na di first time im don beat dem since im leave. E don dey around for nearly 1,000 games, e get big experience. E no go allow dis result to enta im head."

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer say: "Na poor start and den wen we decide say we wan join di game we bin play some good football, plenty of shots, plenty pressure, very good attitude, but we lack bite.

"I' neva win dis tournament before, dat hunt go continue, na trophy I go like to get. But we make decisions to get di squad up to speed."

On Anthony Martial mata: "I no tink say e dey right to pick on individual performances. Anthony na di same as di rest of di team, we bin play some nice football, we lack some of dat finishing touch and im know wetin we want from am. im go continue to work and take im chances."

Fourth-round draw in full:

Chelsea v Southampton

Arsenal v Leeds

Stoke v Brentford

West Ham v Manchester City

Leicester v Brighton

Burnley v Tottenham

QPR v Sunderland

Preston v Liverpool