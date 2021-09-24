Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: When, time and how to watch di heavyweight boxing fight

15 minutes wey don pass

On Saturday night, Anthony Joshua go put im heavyweight world titles for table against Oleksandr Usyk.

Dis na eviritin you need to know about di fight.

About di fight?

Dis na heavyweight world title fight between two of di biggest stars for di world of boxing.

Anthony Joshua wey be British-Nigeria, di WBA, IBF and WBO champion, go put im belts for table against Oleksandr Usyk wey from Ukraine and dey unbeaten.

Joshua na two-time heavyweight world champion wey reclaim im titles for rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr for Saudi Arabia for December 2019 afta im shock defeat to di Mexican-American for New York six months earlier.

For Usyk, many pipo feel say im be one of di greatest cruiserweight fighters for history and afta im unify di division, e step up to heavyweight.

Wen be di fight?

Di fight go happun on Saturday night September 25, undercard action go start by 6pm. Ringwalks for di main event dey expected to start not earlier dan 10pm.

Fight venue?

Di event go happun for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - di home of Premier League football club Tottenham - for London.

More dan 60,000 fans dey expected to attend.

Di boxers professional records?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk go fight on Saturday

Joshua, wey be 31 years, go enta di ring wit a professional record of 24 wins and one defeat.

Im only defeat na against Ruiz for Madison Square Garden for June 2019, and na seventh round TKO. E immediately revenge dat defeat wit unanimous points win ova Ruiz for Diriyah.

Since den, Joshua don win Bulgaria Kubrat Pulev wit ninth round knockout.

Some of Joshua ogbonge wins for im career include seventh round TKO against British rival Dillian Whyte.

11th round TKO against long-time world champion Wladimir Klitschko.

Unanimous points win ova Joseph Parker for unified world title fight, and seventh round TKO of former champion Alexander Povetkin.

Usyk go enta di ring wit a perfect record from 18 professional fights, 13 of dem go di distance.

Di 34-year-old Ukrainian bin dey operate for much of im career as cruiserweight and become only di fourth fighter for history to hold all four major belts for di division wen im become di undisputed champion for 200lbs for 2018.

Afta im successful title defence against Tony Bellew, wey im bin defeat wit eighth round TKO, Usyk drop im titles and move up to heavyweight, where im don fight twice, e defeat Chazz Witherspoon through a seventh round retirement and beat Dereck Chisora on unanimous decision.

Both fighters be Olympic champions from di 2012 London Games. Joshua bin win gold for di super-heavyweight division and Usyk bin won gold for di heavyweight division.

How to watch di fight for Nigeria?