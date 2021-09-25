Chelsea vs Man City: Premier League predictions for dis weekend & match kick-off times

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport Wetin we call dis foto, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Chelsea against defending Premier League champions Manchester City for Stamford Bridge na one of di big games dis weekend.

Di Blues dey unbeaten dis season afta five games and dey siddon ontop di league wit 13 points.

While City don lose one match dis season and siddon for number five position.

BBC football sabi pesin Mark Lawrenson don drop im predictions for dis weekend games wit im guest wey be legendary drum and bass DJ and producer Friction, Wey im new single I Need To Feel don come out.

Wia dis foto come from, Friction Wetin we call dis foto, Friction

Friction na Arsenal season ticket holder wey bin fall in love wit di club wen im go Highbury at di age of 10, and enjoy to dey watch legends like Ian Wright, Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry. E don dey follow di club for more dan three decades.

"I bin grow up to watch some amazing players and I bin enjoy some very special times, but for di last few years e dey very frustrating to be an Arsenal fan," e tell BBC Sport.

LAWRO PREDICTIONS

Games go kick off by 3pm West African time except dem tok odawise.

SATURDAY

Chelsea vs Man City (12:30pm West African time)

Di last time Manchester City bin go Stamford Bridge, na for January, dat game dem bin score Chelsea three goals inside 35 minutes, but dat na before Thomas Tuchel bin take ova and dis na very different Chelsea side now.

Games between di big four - these two, plus Liverpool and Manchester United - go dey very important dis season. E dey obvious say dem go gap di rest, but in what order? These matches, and dia mini-league, go decide am.

Chelsea dey hot form now and e show for di way dem finish Spurs for second half on Sunday but I tink say dis go be open game, because both managers no go wan lose.

Lawro prediction: 1-1

Friction prediction: I go prefer City to win it, from di London point of view, but dis go be tough game. City dey capable of playing di most amazing football, but Chelsea just dey strong dey go. 1-1

Man Utd vs Aston Villa (12:30pm West African time)

Manchester United still dey try to find dia balance. Dem go win plenty games dis season, but sometimes e go choke dem.

Di big question for me na if United fit win without playing well? I know say dem bin win for West Ham last week, but na narrow escape because of di penalty save for di end. Den dem change dia whole team and lose to di same opposition for di Carabao Cup in midweek, but na wetin di Hammers do too.

Aston Villa bin beat Everton comfortably last time out and, before dat, dem bin play well against Chelsea and show say dem fit make life difficult for di top sides. United suppose win dis one, but e no go dey straightforward.

Lawro prediction: 2-0

Friction prediction: Villa sign some good players during di summer but I feel say Bruno Fernandes go dey form for United, and Cristiano Ronaldo go enjoy imself too. 2-1

Everton vs Norwich

Everton bin fall yakata in di space of about 10 minutes for Aston Villa but dia problems no reach Norwich own.

Di Canaries don lose all five of dia games so far and chop beating for dia house last weekend wen dem bin play Watford.

Lawro prediction: 2-0

Friction prediction: Everton bin get bad week but dem go win dis one. 1-0.

Leeds vs West Ham

Leeds neva win game yet dis season, and dem look like a different team from wetin dem be last season.

Dem don concede plenty of goals, though - 12 in five league games so far, and at least one in every match.

Even wit dia poor form, I still tink say Marcelo Bielsa side go come good soon rather dan later. West Ham only league defeat bin come against Manchester United for strange circumstances, but I fancy Leeds to win dis one.

Lawro prediction: 2-1

Friction prediction: Goals go dey dis game. 2-3

Leicester vs Burnley

Leicester fit argue say dem no get luck for each of dia three league defeats so far, but dem gatz comot dat one for dia mind.

Dis na tough game, even wit di slow start for Burnley. Di Foxes come from a goal down to beat dem in di Clarets past two visits to King Power Stadium, and dem go need to work hard to get dia season back on track.

Lawro prediction: 2-1

Friction prediction: Leicester go win dis one. 2-0

Watford vs Newcastle

Watford results dey up and down so far but dem get six points from dia first five games dem go dey satisfy wit am.

Meanwhile Newcastle na one of five top-flight teams without a win and dia performances no dey too. I neva see anything wey go suggest say dem dey about to climb up di table.

Lawro prediction: 1-1

Friction prediction: Dis game go dey tight. 1-1

Brentford vs Liverpool (17:30pm West African time)

Dis na Liverpool first visit to Brentford for di league since 1947 and di whole atmosphere don dey to welcome dem.

Di Bees go dey lively for di pitch too - Ivan Toney dey do great job and di team sabi score, e go give dem a chance for di games - or most of di games anyway.

I just feel say Liverpool go dey too strong for dem. Jurgen Klopp don begin rotate im team regularly but e no mean say e go affect di results - e dey generally get am right wen im drop pipo.

Lawro prediction: 0-2

Friction prediction: Liverpool dey resemble dia old selves but I no tink say e go dey easy for dem. 0-1

SUNDAY

Southampton vs Wolves (2pm West African time)

I bin dey impressed by Southampton for dia draw for Manchester City last week. Dem neva win yet, but dem no be team wey look like dem dey any kind of trouble.

Dat na why I dey support Saints to get dia first victory here. Wolves don lose four of dia first five league games and, although I no tink say dem go struggle for long, dem no dey strong as dem bin dey.

Lawro prediction: 2-1

Friction prediction: I feel say dis game na di hardest out of di 10 to predict. I bin dey tempted to go for a 0-0 but Saints fit win am. Dem bin look good against Manchester City last week. 1-0

Arsenal vs Tottenham (4:30pm West African time)

Tottenham bin win dia first three league games of di season, while Arsenal bin lose all dia games, but dia results don change in di past couple of weeks.

I no fit say I dey surprised by dia inconsistency. I tok am from di start say I no fancy Tottenham defence, add to di fact say Harry Kane neva hit form yet for dem for di league.

Arsenal don improve from di way dem bin start dis season but I no see dem dey go on a long unbeaten run now.

Dem fit draw dis game. Dat na di result di two managers go wan settle for based on dia circumstances.

Lawro prediction: 1-1

Friction prediction: Neither team dey great at di moment, but I feel say we dey a bit better dan dem. 1-0

MONDAY

Crystal Palace vS Brighton (8PM West African Time)

Liverpool bin finish Crystal Palace last weekend, but odawise di Eagles dey OK so far under Patrick Vieira.

Dis na Vieira first M23 derby as a player or a manager, and how im side go play go depend on Wilfried Zaha - di way im go play even if im no dey score goals imself.

Wit four wins from five games, Graham Potter Brighton side dey OK.

Lawro prediction: 1-1