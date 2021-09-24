Milovan Rajevac: Ghana Football Association appoint Serbian as new Black Stars coach

8 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Milovan Rajavec

Ghana Football Association (GFA) don appoint Serbian, Milovan Rajevac as new head coach for de Black Stars.

Dis be after dem task three member committee to find new coach for de National team after dem sack former coach, C.K Akonnor.

Local reports for Accra-based TV3 be say Sports Ministry approve de decision to appoint de Serbian coach, Milovan Rajevac after di GFA tell di ministry off e decision.

Contract Details

Per de arrangements, e go coach de Black stars for one year, if e qualify for World Cup den dis go extend to February 2023 after Arvin tournament happen.

Coach Rajevac go earn $30,000 monthly salary.

En job be to qualify Ghana to de World Cup den lift AFCON trophy.

If e take Ghana to de World Cup e go earn $300,000 bonus.

Milovan den Black Stars history

Milovan Rajevac, according to Ghana sports pundits be one of de most popular for Ghana sake of he lead Ghana to de 2010 World Cup.

As head coach of de Black Stars e put together team wey perform well during de 2010 World Cup.

As manager for Black Stars from August 2008, e continue de Black Stars qualification campaign to 2010 World Cup.

Rajevac lead de team wey turn favourite during de tournament for South Africa until dem almost reach semi-finals.

De Black Stars lose out to Uruguay during quarter-finals through penalty shootout.

Milovan Rajevac quit Ghana after di World Cup on 8 September 2010.

Rajevac be former footballer who play football professionally from 1973 to 1989.

During en youthful days, e play for de Olympic team of Yugoslavia, Red Stars Belgrade New York Arrows.

Milovan serve as Black Stars head coach for two years wey e handle 28 games.

2 Assistant Coaches

Two assistant coaches go assist Milovan Rajevac, one of whom be Ghanaian coach Maxwell Konadu.