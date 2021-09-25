Chelsea vs Man City: Gabriel Jesus goal end Chelsea unbeaten start to Premier League season

8 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Gabriel Jesus second half goal help Manchester City defeat Chelsea 1-0 for dia own backyard.

With two strikers on di pitch, Chelsea struggle to create chances as City end dia unbeaten start to di 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Jesus deflected shot for di 53rd minute break di Chelsea defence wey don look solid dis season.

Before di game, Pep Guardiola bin don lose di last three matches wey im don play against Thomas Tuchel Chelsea including last season Champions League final.

Now, Guardiola and im boys don get di better of Chelsea as dem dominate di Blues for Stamford Bridge.