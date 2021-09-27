PSG vs Man City: Champions League prediction, records and how to watch

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Lionel Messi neva score or assist for goal afta three games for PSG

Lionel Messi dey likely to dey di Paris St-Germain squad wey go face Manchester City for dia Champions League match on Tuesday afta im recover from knee injury.

Messi, wey bin play under City boss Pep Guardiola for Barcelona, neva score for di three games wey im don play for im new club.

Although im miss dia last two games sake of injury.

"Him dey good," na so PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino tok.

"I feel say im go dey di squad but I neva decide on di starting XI."

Tori be say Messi don score more Champions League goals against Guardiola dan any oda player - six goals in four meetings, including four goals in two games for Barcelona against City.

"Dis kind of player dey speak for itself, we dey fortunate to see am for 16 years as a pro," na so Guardiola tok. "Wetin im don do dey more dan exceptional and hopefully tomorrow im fit play for di benefit of di game."

PSG vs Man City prediction

Di French Champions form for dia last four games get as e bi na so football sabi pesin Ufuoma Egbamuno tell BBC Pidgin.

City neva lose for dia last four meetings against PSG and dem dey beta dan all di teams wey don play against Pochentino side.

PSG 1 : 2 Man City.

PSG vs Manchester City dey scheduled for 8pm West African time and na for Parc des Princes for Paris on Tuesday September 28 dem go play di match.

Where to watch PSG vs Manchester City for Nigeria

Tuesday match go dey live for SuperSports and di coverage go start at 7pm while kick-off na 8pm.

