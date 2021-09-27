PSG vs Man City: Champions League prediction, records and how to watch
Lionel Messi dey likely to dey di Paris St-Germain squad wey go face Manchester City for dia Champions League match on Tuesday afta im recover from knee injury.
Messi, wey bin play under City boss Pep Guardiola for Barcelona, neva score for di three games wey im don play for im new club.
Although im miss dia last two games sake of injury.
"Him dey good," na so PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino tok.
"I feel say im go dey di squad but I neva decide on di starting XI."
Tori be say Messi don score more Champions League goals against Guardiola dan any oda player - six goals in four meetings, including four goals in two games for Barcelona against City.
"Dis kind of player dey speak for itself, we dey fortunate to see am for 16 years as a pro," na so Guardiola tok. "Wetin im don do dey more dan exceptional and hopefully tomorrow im fit play for di benefit of di game."
PSG vs Man City prediction
Di French Champions form for dia last four games get as e bi na so football sabi pesin Ufuoma Egbamuno tell BBC Pidgin.
City neva lose for dia last four meetings against PSG and dem dey beta dan all di teams wey don play against Pochentino side.
PSG 1 : 2 Man City.
Date, kick-off time and venue
PSG vs Manchester City dey scheduled for 8pm West African time and na for Parc des Princes for Paris on Tuesday September 28 dem go play di match.
Where to watch PSG vs Manchester City for Nigeria
Tuesday match go dey live for SuperSports and di coverage go start at 7pm while kick-off na 8pm.
Opta stats
- Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City go meet for di sixth time for dis game, Although di French side still dey look for dia first win for dis fixture dem don draw two and lose three times. Na Only against Juventus (8) wey Paris Saint-Germain don play more games for European competition without winning.
- Paris Saint-Germain also don fail to keep clean sheet for all four of dia meetings wit Manchester City for di UEFA Champions League.
- Including two defeats to Manchester City for di UEFA Champions League last season, Paris Saint-Germain don lose four of dia last five games against English teams for di competition (W1). Infact, di French side don lose each of dia last three games wen dem hosting English opponents (v Manchester United in 2019 and 2020, v Manchester City for 2021).
- Paris Saint-Germain bin draw wit Club Brugge for MD1, to extend dia winless run for di UEFA Champions League to four games (D1 L3). Di last time dem bin fail to win dia opening two games of a campaign for dis competition na way back for 2004-05, wia dem bin lose 0-3 to Chelsea and 0-2 v CSKA Moscow.
- Manchester City dey unbeaten for dia last 10 away games for UEFA Champions League (W8 D2), and dem neva lose away game for di competition outside of England since December 2017 (1-2 v Shakhtar Donetsk).
- Paris Saint-Germain neva win dia last three home games for UEFA Champions League (D1 L2), di most recent one na defeat to Manchester City last season. All three don come for di knockout stages of di competition, but dem, don only lose one of dia last 27 home games for di group stages of di UEFA Champions League (W21 D5).
- Paris Saint-Germain Lionel Messi don score six goals in four UEFA Champions League games against teams wey Pep Guardiola don manage (four against Manchester City and two against Bayern Munich) - di most of any player for di competition against di current Manchester City boss.