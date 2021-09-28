Juventus vs Chelsea: Champions League prediction, possible line-up & how to watch

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

On Wednesday, Juventus go host di reigning champions Chelsea, for Turin, Italy for dia second group H match for Champions League.

Di Blues go hope to bounce back from dia Saturday home defeat by Manchester City for Premier League.

For these two teams dis match na di toughest game for dem for di group and victory for either of dem fit decide secure di place for di round of 16.

Tori be say Juventus bin knack Malmo 3-0 for match day one while Chelsea beat Zenith ST Petersburg 1-0.

Juventus vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea suppose fancy themselves for dis group onto say for now Juventus form get as e be.

Na onto say dis season some teams don give dem tough time. Deji tell BBC Pidgin ahead of di game tomorrow.

Di European champions na clear favourites and if they play as well as dem fit, dem go comot di pain of dia league defeat to Manchester City. E add put

Juventus 0-2 Chelsea

Juventus vs Chelsea possible line -up

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala go miss Wednesday match against Chelsea sake of injury

Juventus: Szczęsny; Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Locatelli, Chiesa; Kean, Kulusevski

Out sake of injury: Morata (thigh), Dybala (thigh)

Doubtful sake of injury: Rabiot (ankle)

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; Azpilicueta, Kanté, Jorginho, Kovačić, Alonso; Havertz, Lukaku

Out sake of injury: James (ankle)

Doubtful sake of injury: Pulišić (ankle), Mount (unspecified)

N'Golo Kante (Covid)

How to watch Juventus vs Chelsea match for Nigeria?