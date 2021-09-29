Man United vs Villarreal: Champions League predictions, time & how to watch

59 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Manchester United go dey without dia captain Harry Maguire for dia Wednesday Champions League match against Villarreal.

Luke Shaw na anoda play wey fit no play dat game for Old Trafford sake of injury.

Dia defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka dey suspended, and striker Marcus Rashford still no dey fit to play.

No be only Manchester United get injury palava, dia opponent Villarreal get dia own too.

Di Spanish team say dia striker Gerard Moreno is set to miss out with a muscle injury, and Francis Coquelin dey suspended.

For match day one, Manchester United bin lose 2-1 to Young Boys while Villarreal play 2-2 draw wit Atalanta.

As tins be now, na Young Boys dey top Group F wit three points followed by Atalanta and Villarreal wey get one point each and Man United dey bottom of di group wit zero point.

Man United vs Villarreal predictions

Manchester United dey come into dis match wit so much pain, sake of dia defeat against Young Boys, West Ham, and Aston Villa.

Add last season Europa League loss to Villarreal, dia opponents here, I dey see a vey angry Red Devil.

Na wetin football sabi pesin Deji Faremi tell BBC Pidgin.

Villarreal go try to hold on. And wit six draws in seven games dis season, e dey look like dia game plan go be to play for draw again.

But I feel say dia plan no go work because United go play dis match wit plenty ginger.

Manchester United 4-1 Villarreal.

How to watch Man United vs Villarreal match for Nigeria?

Wednesday match go dey live for SuperSport and di coverage go start at 7pm while kick-off na 8pm West African time.

Manchester United vs Villarreal possible line -up

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Villarreal players train ahead of dia match wit Manchester United for Old Trafford

Man. United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Lindelöf, Alex Telles; Fred, McTominay; Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Greenwood; Ronaldo

Out: Wan-Bissaka (chop suspensions), Rashford (shoulder injury), Diallo (thigh injury), Maguire (calf injury)

Doubtful: Shaw (hamstring)

Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Alberto Moreno; Trigueros, Capoue, Parejo; Pino, Alcácer, Danjuma

Out: Gerard Moreno (hamstring injury)

Doubtful: Raba (ankle injury), Chukwueze (hamstring injury)

Ronaldo fit break anoda record?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Ronaldo fit break Iker Casillas all-time Uefa Champions League appearances record on Wednesday, wen United host Villarreal.

Villarreal bin beat di Red Devils for season Uefa Europa League final.