Kelechi Iheanacho: Poland border control bar Nigerian, striker go miss Europa League tie against Legia Warsaw

7 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Leicester City don rue out Kelechi Iheanacho from dia match against Legia Warsaw after Poland border control no allow am enter dia kontri.

Di striker bin travel to Warsaw with Leicester City but problem wey border control notice with e travel documents na why dem no allow am into di country.

"We don get small issue wit Kelechi. Im document coming into di kontri bin no dey sufficient, so im bin no dey able to travel" na so e club coach Brendan Rodgers tok.

"Di paperwork no allow am enter di kontri. We go look into am wen we return".

Leicester City face Legia Warsaw on Thursday but now dem go play di match without di Nigeria international.

Iheanacho bin score 19 goals for Leicester City last season, but go now return to di UK.

Im fellow Nigerian, Wilfred Ndidi go also miss di match because of suspension.

Ndidi bin collect red card for dia opening group match against Napoli wey dem draw 2-2.