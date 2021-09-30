Karim Adeyemi: Biography of RB Salzburg player wey dey linked to Liverpool

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Karim Adeyemi score two goals for RB Salzburg for Champions League on Wednesday

RB Salzburg player Karim Adeyemi, name full pipo mouth afta im Champions League performance on Wednesday.

Adeyemi bin score two goals to help im team beat LOSC 2-1 for dia second group G match.

Many pipo don dey link am wit move to English club, Liverpool.

Dis na eviritin you need to know about di striker.

Who be Karim Adeyemi?

Full Name: Karim-David Adeyemi

Age: 19

Height: 1.80 m (5 ft 11 in)

Nationality: German

Current Team: RB Salzburg

Position: Striker

Preferred Foot: Left

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Adeyemi wey be 19 years don play and score for German National team

Karim Adeyemi na 19 year old German born striker wey dey currently play for RB Salzburg for Austrian Bundesliga.

Adeyemi bin start im professional career for SpVgg Unterhaching wia im rise from di youth system to eventually play for di U19 Bundesliga side.

Afta im shine well-well, Austrian side RB Salzburg decide to sign am for a three-year deal.

As soon as Adeyemi bin sign for Salzburg, im go on loan to dia 'feeder' club FC Liefering.

Adeyemi bin shine well-well during im time for Liefering and sharpaly RB Salzburg call am back to di team.

Afta dem lose di likes of Erling Haaland and Takumi Minamino, Salzburg begin dey rely on Adeyemi a lot to help dia attack.

Im first full season for di Austrian Bundesliga for 2020/21 bin dey very impressive and na dia wey world scouts really start to notice am.

Adeyemi bin play 29 games for di Bundesliga for Salzburg and score seven goals and seven assists wey help Salzburg to win dia League title.

For dis 2021/22 season tins dey even better for am, e don score six goals for di opening six games for Salzburg

Already sef German national team coach Hansi Flick don invite am to di national team.