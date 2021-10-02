Liverpool vs Man City: How di Premier League games go waka dis weekend

21 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Guardiola team bin win 4-1 when dem bin face each oda for Anfield for February

Liverpool dey sitdon ontop di table and dem neva lose match dis season for Premier League - but wetin go happun to dia unbeaten record wen dem host defending champions Manchester City?

Di answer to dat kweshion fans go find out dis Sunday.

City last visit to Anfield, for February, see dem win 4-1 afta Reds goalkeeper Alisson bin make big mistake.

"I no see similar scoreline dis time," BBC football expert and former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson tok.

"Liverpool dey look stronger now pass dat time. Dem no really sign players but dia injured players all don come back and now dem get real competition for places right through di team - like City do, too."

Lawro dey make predictions for all 380 top-flight matches dis season, against variety of guests.

Im guest dis week na MMA star Michael 'Venom' Page, aka MVP.

Page na Manchester United fan wey dey happy say Cristiano Ronaldo return back to di ova di summer, but feels say di setbacks for di past few weeks show say dem need more work to bring the glory days back.

LAWRO PREDICTIONS

Games go kick off by 3pm West African time unless dem state different match time.

SATURDAY

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Man Utd vs Everton (12:30 pm West African time)

Manchester United bin leave am late to beat Villarreal on Wednesday, but di most important thing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer na say dem win dat game.

When United bin concede dat goal for di second half, I just dey imagine wetin some of im critics go tok 'well, dis go be three defeats in a row now' and all that kind tok. Instead, di focus shift to Cristiano Ronaldo winner.

Dat na five goals in five games for am for United now, for Premier League and Champions League and, whatever be United problem, him no be one of dem.

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Lawro prediction: 2-0

MVP prediction: Dis game go dey tough. Based on di way we (Man Utd) dey play I no see dis to be one spectacular performance from United - we gatz fight hard for di points. 2-1

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Burnley vs Norwich

Dis na 19th versus 20th and none of dem don manage to win yet, but Burnley look more likely to win pass Norwich so far.

Lawro prediction: 2-1

MVP prediction: None of these teams don get dia form, but I go wit Norwich to win. 0-2.

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Chelsea vs Southampton

Chelsea don lose two games, against Manchester City and Juventus, but dis no be time for serious panic.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel go demand big performance this time, and I go dey shocked if dia losing run continue on Saturday.

So far Southampton don look good for some of dia games, but e neva dey good enough for them to win one yet.

Lawro prediction: 3-0

MVP prediction: Chelsea bin dey on fire until dem lose to City last weekend and dem suppose bounce back here. 3-0

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Leeds vs Watford

Watford don show say dem fit be difficult team to play against but Leeds at di moment dey too easy to beat - Today e fit be one part of dia team wey get problem, and tomorrow na another.

Lawro prediction: 2-0

MVP prediction: Leeds neva win game yet I dey surprised - last season dem bin really impress me wit dia football.

Although dem sabi chop goals. Watford start dis season no bad but I feel say dem fit dey ova-confident here and push forward too much because of Leeds' poor form. E dey tough to call winner here, but I go gamble and go wit Leeds. 3-2

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Wolves vs Newcastle

Wolves don win two out of dia three games and dem dey play like team wey don get dia confidence back.

Na whether Newcastle go go Molineux and set themselves up to dey hard to beat, or dem go think say dis na chance to get dia first win of di season and go for a little bit more?

I suspect say dem go go wit di first option, but I no think say e go work.

Lawro prediction: 2-1

MVP prediction: Both sides dey struggle a bit for attack and defence. I dey go for draw. 1-1.

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Brighton vs Arsenal (5:30pm West African time)

Brighton bin miss di chance to go top of di table on Monday but di way dem snatch one point for almost di end of their game against Crystal Palace go still give dem ginger.

Di Seagulls start to di season dey impressive, but Arsenal dey form at di moment.

Lawro prediction: 0-2

MVP prediction: Arsenal start dis season bin dey very shocking but small-small dem don dey get dia self again.

Brighton na good team and I feel say dem go win dis one. 2-1

SUNDAY

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Crystal Palace vs Leicester (2pm West African time)

E go still dey pain Crystal Palace say dem no win against Brighton on Monday. Dem bin start dat game really well too.

Tins get as e be for Leicester at di moment, but Jamie Vardy don begin score again - three goals in im last two games - wey make me feel say dia form go improve soon.

Lawro prediction: 0-2

MVP prediction: Palace results dey up and down, but dem don play well for some of dia games. For Leicester dem don drop a lot of points so I fancy Palace here. 1-0

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Tottenham vs Aston Villa (2pm West African time)

Aston Villa dey good place afta dia win for Old Trafford di last time out. Dem bin play well, and grind out di result.

But na opposite for Tottenham afta dia defeat against Arsenal. Dia own na big issue - if you no fit ginger yourself for a game like that one, then you get serious problems.

Lawro prediction: 2-1

MVP prediction: Tottenham form in di past few weeks dey bad, but I feel say we go see reaction for dis game. 4-0

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

West Ham v Brentford (14:00 BST)

Brentford dey look lively and don cause wahala for some teams already dis season - including Liverpool last week.

But West Ham Michail Antonio don return and go lead dia attack and, as good as di Bees dey, I no see how dem go fit hold am down for 90 minutes.

Lawro prediction: 2-0

MVP prediction: So far Brentford don do really well, but West Ham dey very dangerous. 3-1

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Liverpool vs Man City (4:30pm West African time)

Manchester City bin lose to Paris St-Germain for Champions League for midweek, but dem still put in good performance.

City go dey ready for dis game, just like Liverpool.

Lawro prediction: 1-1

MVP prediction: Dis na two amazing teams, wey dey play really well and dem dey dangerous.

Na anoda exciting game, di one wey everybody go tune in, whether you dey support dem or not.