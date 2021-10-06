Nigeria vs CAR: How to watch Super Eagles FIFA World Cup qualifying match, predictions & team news

21 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Super Eagles Wetin we call dis foto, Super Eagles player during dia training for Teslim Balogun stadium

On Thursday October 7, 2021, Nigeria Super Eagles go face Central African Republic for dia FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

Di venue for dis match na Teslim Balogun stadium for Lagos.

Super Eagles dey unbeaten for di qualifiers and dem dey top Group C wit six points ahead of Liberia, Cape Verde and Central Africa Republic.

Central African Republic go host Nigeria for di return leg on Sunday October 10 for Douala Cameroon.

Den dey play di match away from home because Confederation of African football rule say no football field for Central African Republic dey fit and proper for international matches.

Only di group winners go advance go di third and final round.

Na for di final round dem go decide di five African teams wey go qualify for di World Cup finals for Qatar.

How to watch Nigeria vs CAR?

Di match go dey live for local station Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) and African Independent Television (AIT).

And e go start by 5pm West African time.

Prediction for Nigeria vs CAR?

Dis na di first official meeting between dis two teams.

Wit di quality of players from di Super Eagles, di home support, coupled wit Central Africa Republic bad record as di whipping boys of di group, give Eagles di edge.

Dat na wetin football commentator Emmanuel Etim tell BBC Pidgin.

A win go take di Eagles one step closer to di playoffs. Na wetin im add put.

Prediction: Nigeria 4 - 0 CAR

Super Eagles team news

Dis na di 23 players wey dey Super Eagles camp for di game.

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi, Francis Uzoho, Maduka Okoye.

Defenders: Kevin Akpoguma, Jamilu Collins, Chidozie Awaziem, Calvin Bassey, William Ekong, Leon Balogun, Ola Aina and Kenneth Omeruo.

Midfielders: Innocent Bonke, Frank Onyeka, Joseph Aribo, Ahmed Musa, Shehu Abdullahi.

Forwards: Onuachu Paul, Samuel Kalu, Taiwo Awoniyi, Simon Moses, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ejuke Chidera, Victor Osimhen

Match officials

Di Confederation of African football don appoint Abdel Aziz Bouh as referee for Thursday match.

Himassistants na im kontri pipo Hamedine Diba (assistant referee 1), Abderrahmane War (assistant referee 2) and Moussa Diou (fourth official).

Di referee assessor na Jerome Efong Nzolo from Gabon and di match commissioner na Marcelin Gaha Djiadeu from Cameroon.