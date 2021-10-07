UEFA Nations League semi-finals: France vs Belgium wetin to expect

53 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Belgium national team go face France on Thursday October 7 for dia UEFA Nations League semi-final match.

Winner of di match go face Spain for di finals wey go happun on Sunday. Spain beat Italy 2 - 1 on Wednesday for di first semi-final match wey dem play for San Siro.

France dey unbeaten for dis edition of di tournament as dem bin collect five wins and one draw for di group stage. Belgium win five games and loose one match for di group stage too.

Last time di two teams meet, France beat Belgium 1 - 0 for di 2018 world cup semi-finals.

Time and Place of di match

Di venue of di match na for di Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy wey be home ground of Juventus football club.

Na by 7:45pm west Africa time di match go kick off.

Stars to watch

Kareem Benzema, Kylian Mpappe, Paul Pogba and Antione Griezmann go lead di France squad into di game, while Chelsea new signing Romelu Lukaku plus Eden Hazard and Kelvin De Bruyne go lead di Belgium team.

Tori be say France midfielder Ngolo Kante no go feature for di match as im test positive to covid 19.

How to watch di match

Sky sports go show di match for dia website, while DSTV go also show show di match for dia sports channels.

Di referee go be Daniel Siebert from Germany.

News about di UEFA League

Cristiano Ronaldo and im Portugal brothers win di first edition of di UEFA nations league. Dem beat Netherland 1 - 0 to carri di trophy on home soil for 2019.