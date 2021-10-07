Nigeria vs Central African Republic: Second half don start but no goals yet for di world cup qualifying match

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigeria Super Eagles dey play Central African Republic for dia FIFA World Cup qualifying match today.

Di venue for dis match na Teslim Balogun stadium for Lagos.

Super Eagles dey unbeaten for di qualifiers and dem dey top Group C wit six points ahead of Liberia, Cape Verde and Central Africa Republic.

For dia third world cuo qualifying match na William Troost-Ekong captain Nigeria while Ahmed Musa dey bench for Super Eagles.

Afta ten minutes di score still remain goalless, Super Eagles na im get majority of di ball but dem neva really worry di goalkeeper of Central African Republic.

For di 26 minute Nigeria bin open di defence of Central African Republic, Joe Aribo play through ball to Victor Osimhen but im blast im shot ova di bar.

Na di away team go happy pass for di score line afta di first half end goalless.

Di Super Eagles struggle for di first Half and to change things for second half, Coach Gernot Rohr replace Kelechi Iheanacho and bring in Taiwo Awoniyi

And Awoniyi bin get golden opportunity to score but miss from close range afta Osihimen short bin hit di post earlier.

Central African Republic go host Nigeria for di return leg on Sunday October 10 for Douala Cameroon.