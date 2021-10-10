Efe Ajagba vs Frank Sanchez: Start time, how to watch and oda tins to know about di fight

While all eyes go dey on Fury and Wilder for di main event for di T-Mobile Arena, Saturday undercard go showcase a mix of some of di finest, di experienced and di prospective talents for di heavyweight division.

One of dem na Nigerian Efe Ajagba, wey dey boast of a perfect 15 wins from 15 fights as well as di record for di fastest victory in boxing history afta dem disqualify im opponent for leaving di ring one second afta di opening bell.

Ajagba dey claim say e fit "punch harder pass Fury" afta e spar with di Briton.

Ajagba come to global attention for di 2016 Olympics with im memorable knockout of Trinidadian Nigel Paul for di first round of dia bout, and afta Rio de Janeiro e move to di United States and turn professional.

Working with di ogbonge Briton Fury na also memorable experience for Ajagba, wey dey hope say e go epp am with upcoming fights.

Ajagba dey face Frank Sanchez for Nevada, with di undefeated Cuban wey dey put im WBC Continental Americas heavyweight title on di line.

Many dey regard di 29-year-old Cuban as di favourite and superior boxer, while dem dey dismiss Ajagba as a power-punching one-trick pony wey no get any skill, as some dey see Wilder.

Ajagba dey hope say a win over Sanchez and one or two more fights go put am in di conversation for a shot at di world title soon.

Time and How to watch Efe Ajagba vs Frank Sanchez on TV

Time of di fight na Saturday, 9 October (03:30 BST on Sunday, 10 October), Same time for Nigerian fans, by 03:30am.