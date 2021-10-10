Nigeria vs Central African Republic: Super Eagles get revenge over Wild Beasts for Cameroon



Nigeria Super Eagles don redeem dia image afta dem knack Central African Republic 2-0 for Douala, Cameroon.

Na goals from Leon Balogun for di 29th minute and Victor Osimhem extra time goal for di first half of di game give di Eagles dia victory over di Wild Beasts.

Di victory for Central African Republic last Thursday bin end Nigeria unbeaten record start for di 2022 World cup qualification stage inside Group C afta dem win dia first two group matches.

For di 53rd minute, di Eagles bin get chance to extend dia lead but one of defenders for CAR clear di ball, wey goalkeeper Prince Samolah, bin miss.

Di return match bin no happen for di Central African Republic sake of di civil war wey dey shele for some parts of di kontri plus Confederation of African football rule say no football field for di kontri dey fit and proper for international matches.

For di second half, di coach Rohr replace Balogun wit Kenneth Omeruo afta e show sign say e leg dey pain am.

Karl Namnganda bin score for Central African Republic wen di two sides jam for Lagos

Afta four matches, Nigeria dey top Group wit nine (9) points.

As e be so, Central African Republic get four points but we still dey wait for di result of di match between Cape Verde and Liberia wey go happen on Sunday evening.

More details dey come.