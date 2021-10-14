Kenya Agnes Tirop: 'She bin dey humble, focused and like to smile '

7 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Pipo for Kenya dey give commendation to athlete Agnes Tirop, afta dem find her stabbed deadibodi for her house.

Police now dey suspect her husband for di murder of di 25 year old.

Julius Yego, her former athletics captain tell BBC World Service Newsday say "She bin be ogbonge young girl wey bin dey work to be one of the top athletes for di world".

E add say na just few weeks ago she bin break di world record for 10km.

For her career, Tirop bin dey successful junior (wia she win 5,000m bronze for di 2012 and 2014 world championships) and as senior, wen she win di World Cross Country championships for 2015.

For di World Athletics Championships for 2017 and 2019, she win bronze for 10,000m before she finish fourth with just 0.75 seconds for di Tokyo Games two months ago.

Last month for Germany na im she set di world record at 30 minutes, one second for di 10km road race.

Yego say im go remember am as "A young woman wey bin dey very peaceful, so humble and always dey smile".

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Hellen Obiri (right)bin beat Agnes Tirop for di Tokyo Olympics 5,000m final but which for am to replace am as star

Eunice Sum na 800m world champion for 2013 and bin dey close with Tirop, she bin follow see her deadibodi as she bin dey visit her house on Wednesday.

She tok about wetin happun. She say to see her bodi like dat bin hurt am.

Sum add say "I hope Agnes go get justice".

Hellen Obiri wey be one of Tirop rivals for track say, "E shock me wen I here say Agnes no dey alive again. I bin hop say she go take ova from me (as di next track star) but na untimely death follow am."

Presido of di World Athletics, Sebastian Coe, say Tirop na "one of di best female distance runner for world ova di past six years".

E send im condolences say "Athletics don lose one of im brightest young stars for one of di most tragic ways."