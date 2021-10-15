Leicester City vs Man United: See our Premier League predictions for dis weekend games

one hour wey don pass

Leicester City go host Manchester United for King Power stadium on Saturday 16, October as di Premier League dey return afta di international break.

Dis game na one of di Ogbonge fixtures dis weekend.

Both clubs go look to get back to winning ways afta dia disappointing performance for di league.

BBC football sabi pesin Mark Lawrenson don drop in prediction for dat game as well as oda matches dis weekend.

And im guest dis week na actor Tom Hughes, wey im new film Shepherd bin premiere for BFI London Film Festival on Thursday.

Hughes, na Manchester United fan wey dey firmly behind manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

LAWRO PREDICTIONS

Games go kick off at 15:00 West African Time unless dey put anoda time.

SATURDAY

Watford vs Liverpool (Na 12:30 West African time)

Liverpool dey sweat ontop dia Brazilian duo Alisson and Fabinho if dem go come back from international duty for South America in time to play for Vicarage Road, and dia state.

Dis game go be if Liverpool fit break Watford down, anyhow. I feel say Ranieri go try to make them very difficult to beat, instead of thinking too much about how to start wit a win.

Lawro prediction: 0-2

Tom prediction: As I be United fan, I go support Watford here. 2-1

Aston Villa vs Wolves

Wolves bin just start to pick up a little bit before di international break but na Aston Villa wey don impress me so far.

Di game go tight, but home advantage go make di difference for Dean Smith side.

Lawro prediction: 2-1

Tom prediction: Dis na tight game, so I dey go for a low-scoring draw. 1-1

Leicester vs Man Utd

Manchester United go dey without dia two first-choice centre-backs, Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire, but no be wahala because dem get Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly to come in instead.

Leicester too get dia own problems for back, Jonny Evans still no dey fit and Wesley Fofana dey injured, but at least dem get Jamie Vardy wey don begin score again even if dem no dey win at di momemt.

Wit Vardy form, di Foxes always get chance for games, and I feel say dem go get something here.

Lawro prediction: 1-1

Tom prediction: Dis na difficult game, but I gatz support United. 1-3

Man City vs Burnley

Burnley don lose 5-0 on each of dia past four visits to Etihad Stadium for Premier League and FA Cup so I no tink say dem dey look forward to Saturday very much.

Lawro prediction: 3-0

Tom prediction: Well, I no support Liverpool, so I no fit really back City, I dey go wit Burnley. 0-7

Norwich vs Brighton

Finally Norwich don get one point for table after dia draw for Burnley last time out, na good news for dem. Dem still dey bottom of di table, and every game dey look difficult for dem.

Brighton also draw, against Arsenal, but dem bin dey a bit unlucky not to win dat one.

Lawro prediction: 1-1

Tom prediction: 0-2

Southampton vs Leeds

Southampton bin dey play well against Chelsea until James Ward-Prowse chop red card.

Di end result na another defeat for Saints, wey still dey without a win afta seven games.

Lawro prediction: 0-2

Tom prediction: Marcelo Bielsa na wizard and Dan James just join Leeds. I dey back am to score two goals. 0-2

Brentford vs Chelsea ( Na 17:30 West African Time)

Dis na di first time these two west London clubs dey meet for league since 1947 so Brentford ground go full again wit plenty ginger, but I feel say Chelsea go silence dem on Saturday.

Lawro prediction: 0-2

Tom prediction: I like di look of Brentford; dem fit get a draw here. 1-1

SUNDAY

Everton vs West Ham (Na 14:00 West African time)

Everton don start di season very well but dis game against West Ham fit hard dem – dem no go get di wide open spaces dem enjoy for dia draw wit Manchester United.

Lawro prediction: 1-2

Tom prediction: Everton dey look strong at di moment. 2-1

Newcastle vs Tottenham (Na 16:30 West African time)

I still dey read about who di next Newcastle manager go be, so I dey feel sorry for Steve Bruce, because nobody don come out to tok wetin go hapun next ontop di manager mata.

Tottenham bin find a bit of form against Aston Villa for dia last game, but dem still neva get dia self yet.

Lawro prediction: 1-1

Tom prediction: 0-3

MONDAY

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace (20:00 BST)

I like di way Crystal Palace dey play under Patrick Vieira, and dia pressing playing style dey very effective too.

Dis na big moment for Vieira, wey dey take im new team back to im old club. E go get good reception but Arsenal dey form and I feel say dem go create enough chances to win dis one comfortably.

Lawro prediction: 2-0