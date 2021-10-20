Steve Bruce leave Newcastle by mutual agreement afta Saudi takeova

20 October 2021, 11:07 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Manager Steve Bruce don leave Newcastle United by mutual consent just 13 days afta Saudi Arabia owners buy di club.

Bruce bin coach im 1,000th game with di club on Sunday wen Tottenham beat dem 3-2.

Dat game na di only game wey im coach Newcastle under di new owners.

For now na Graeme Jones go take over as di manager of di club.

Newcastle don start "to dey find new head coach" and dem go make di announcement soon.

Dis na as di Tyneside club neva win any Premier League game since dis season start and dem now dey second to last for di table afta eight games.

Bruce wey be 60 years old, bin dey appointed as di Magpies manager for July 2019.

For di two full seasons wey im run di club, dem finish 13th and 12th for table.

Bruce tok say "I dey grateful to every pesin wey get link to Newcastle United for di opportunity I get to manage dis kain unique club.

"I go like thank my coaching team, di players and support staff, gan-gan for dia kard work.

"Highs and Lows bin dey but dem give evritin wey dem get even wen e hard and dem suppose dey proud of dia efforts.

"Dis na club wey get ogbonge support and I hope di new owners go carri am go front to wia we want am to be. I wish everibodi di best for id rest of di season and beyond."