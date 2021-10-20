Man United vs Atalanta: See our prediction for di Champions League match

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Manchester United go host Atalanta for Champions League on Wednesday night, wit di hope to bounce back from dia defeat to Leicester City for Premier League .

Di Reds Devils get three points from dia first two games for dis Champions League group stage and victory against di Italian side go boost dia chances of qualifying for di knockout rounds.

Dis na wetin you need to know about di Champions League match.

Man United vs Atalanta

Wia dis foto come from, SVEIN OVE EKORNESVAAG Wetin we call dis foto, United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer dey under pressure to turn tins around

Manchester United neva really impress dis season na wetin football sabi pesin Bolarinwa Olajide tell BBC Pidgin.

According to Bola e say huge pressure dey ontop United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær head afta dia league defeat against Leicester on Saturday.

Atalanta form no bad, one defeat in dia last six matches in all competitions. I dey back Atalanta to leave Old Trafford wit at least one point.

Prediction: 2-2

How to watch di match?

Di game go start 8pm West African time and e go dey live for Supersports on DSTV if you dey reason to watch am for Nigeria and Ghana.

Team News

Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford return from injury for di club defeat to Leicester City for weekend. In fact Rashford come in from bench to score United second goal.

French defender Raphael Varane still no dey fit afta im get injury wen im bin play for France during di international break.

Fred and Edinson Cavani go dey available again afta dem miss Saturday game.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka go dey available too to play for United afta dem reduce im two-game suspension to one for di red card wey im collect against Young Boys.

If Bruno Fernandes start, dis go be im 50th appearance for UEFA club competition.

For Atalanta, Berat Djimsiti no go dey available afta im do arm surgery recently. Robin Gosens dey out for several weeks afta di thigh injury im suffer against Young Boys, while Hans Hateboer na long-term absentee.

Head-to-head record

These two clubs neva play each oda bifor for Uefa Champions League.

As for Atalanta, dem don play English opposition on six occasions, against Liverpool, Everton and Manchester City, all in di last four years.