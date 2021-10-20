Karim Benzema French sex tape blackmail case trial don begin - See wetin to know

22 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, On di pitch Karim Benzema, 33, don score for Real Madrid and France in di past 10 days

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema dey go on trial in France.

Im chop accuse of attempt to blackmail im fellow footballer Mathieu Valbuena ontop one sex tape e see for im phone.

Im don ridicule di charge against am as "masquerade" and im no appear for court for Versailles.

Di case don start since June 2015, wen di two footballers bin dey for France training camp.

Di saga cause palava for French football sotee both players lose dia team places.

Karim Benzema, 33, don since return to di France team and score during Real Madrid victory for Kyiv on Tuesday for di Uefa Champions League.

Im dey on trial wit four other men wey chop accuse of trying to blackmail Oga Valbuena, wey tell court on Wednesday say football na im life.

"I sabi say if di video comot e go make tins difficult wit di French team," im tok.

Reuters I see everyone is here - almost. Karim isn't, which is a shame. But we'll go all the way: this has gone on for six years and we're here for as long as it takes to put it behind me Mathieu Valbuena

French footballer

Di sex tape mata start for 2015 wen Oga Valbuena, now 37, ask one man for Marseille, Axel Angot, to upload di contents of im mobile phone to one new device.

Oga Angot find sexually explicit material on di phone, and im and anoda defendant for di trial, Mustapha Zouaoui, come later chop accuse say dem dey try to blackmail Oga Valbuena by threatening to make di tape public.

Oga Zouaoui tell reporters say im don share di tape, but e bin no attempt to extort money.

Mathieu Valbuena say anoda defendant, Younes Houass,bin come meet am and im tell court say di player dey act as if notin dey happun and im don warn am of di seriousness of di issue, without asking for money.

Wen di footballer later meet police, dem give am one undercover agent named Luka di task of negotiating on im behalf.

Dem accuse di defendants of approaching one childhood friend of Oga Benzema wey im name be Karim Zenati.

For October 2015 di Real Madrid striker approach im fellow France player for im room for di national team training camp.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Mathieu Valbuena and Karim Benzema (right) dey both play for France until di case start

Oga Benzema say im bin just try to help im team-mate get rid of di compromising video, warn am: "Be careful, Math, dem be big, big thugs."

Im come offer to connect am wit pesin wey im fit trust - im childhood friend, Oga Zenati.

By dis time, police don tap into dia phone calls and record Oga Benzema dey tell im childhood friend: "Im no dey take us seriously."

Oga Zenati come reply: "We dey here to sort am out; if im no want dat we go need deal wit di piranhas."

Meanwhile, Oga Valbuena don already tell im family about di video for im phone.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Among the four defendants accused of attempted blackmail na Mustapha Zouaoui

Wen im dey give evidence for di start of di trial, Mathieu Valbuena say im never consider handing over money to stop di video from getting out.

Di defence lawyers don already argue say police dey wrong to use undercover agent and say di agent push di defendants to demand money. But French courts throway di lawyers' objections to police methods for 2018.

Di trial go continue till di end of di week, as four defendants dey face charges of attempted blackmail and Karim Benzema chop accuse of complicity.