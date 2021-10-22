Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Prediction for di Premier League game dey here & match facts

Wia dis foto come from, Inpho

Arsenal dey host Aston Villa for Premier League on Friday evening October 22, 2021.

Di venue for dis game na Emirates stadium and di match go kick off 8pm West African time.

Di gunners go assess Bukayo Saka, wey dem bin substitute against Crystal Palace on Monday night afta one heavy challenge by James McArthur.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta say im get fitness concerns about "two or three" unnamed players.

Meanwhile for Aston Villa, wingers Leon Bailey and Bertrand Traore dey available for di game afta dem recover from thigh injuries.

Also Matty Cash don recover from di dead leg wey make dem substitute am during di defeat by Wolves last week.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa prediction

BBC football expert don predict di outcome of dis game.

According to Mark Lawrenson these teams dey mid-table for a reason – Although small positives dey about the way dem bin start di season, but ways dey wey you fit get to dem.

Aston Villa bin suffer late collapse against Wolves last time out, while Arsenal manage play draw wit Crystal Palace on Monday.

I dey go wit Arsenal to win dis one, but dat dey based mainly on dia home advantage.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Aston Villa don win three successive Premier League games against Arsenal, as many wey dem don get for dia previous 36 attempts. Na 59 years since Villa last get four straight league victories for dis fixture.

Arsenal don lose four of dia 10 league meetings for Emirates Stadium. Di only team wey don defeat di Gunners dem well-well for dis stadium na Manchester City (5) and Chelsea (6).

Arsenal

Arsenal don only lose one of dia past six home league fixtures, earning 13 points.

Dem dey on a five-match unbeaten league run, afta dem bin lose dia opening three games.

A fifth Premier League home defeat of 2021 go be di highest in a calendar year since 1997 wey dem bin lose six times for Highbury.

Di Gunners don fail to score in each of dia past seven league defeats.

Dis na di first time Arsenal don play Premier Leagues games on Monday and then Friday for di same week since 28 December 1987 and New Year Day 1988.

Arsenal tally of seven goals na dia lowest after eight league games since 1986.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang don score for three consecutive home league appearances for di first time since a five-match run for September 2019.

Aston Villa

Villa neva win 12 Premier League away fixtures wey dem play on a Friday since dia 4-1 victory for Charlton for April 1950 (D3, L9).

Aston Villa don lose five of dia past eight away league games, as many as for dia previous 17.

Dem fit lose three consecutive Premier League matches for di first time since June to July last year.

Dem don score only two goals dis season for first half out dia 12 league goals wey dem get dis season.

Ollie Watkins bin score three of Aston Villa four goals against Arsenal for Premier League last season.