Man United vs Liverpool: Prediction for di Premier League game and where to watch

51 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Ground go shake on Sunday October 24, 2021 wen Manchester United jam Liverpool for Old Trafford for Premier League.

Di two teams dey come into dis game afta dia midweek Champions League victories.

Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 for Spain and United beat Atalanta wit di same score line.

Dis na everything you need to know ahead of di league match between di two most successful clubs for England.

Prediction for Man United vs Liverpool

Wia dis foto come from, Isabel Infantes Wetin we call dis foto, Mohamed Salah don score 12 goals for all competitions dis season

You see Manchester United performance wey dem come back from two goals down against Atalanta and win 3-2 on Wednesday na di summary of how di team be under dia manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Dem fit play badly for some games and di next minute dem dey hard to stop.

Dat na wetin BBC football sabi pesin Mark Lawrenson tok

If to say United lose dat game den e for be bonus for Liverpool but, instead di two teams moral dey high going into di weekend match.

Although United fit dey under more pressure to get positive result, because dem don drop points for each of dia past three league games, but draw no go be bad result for either camp and dat na wetin I dey go for.

Liverpool no go change di way dem dey play - dem no fit. And na di reason wey I feel say United go dey defensive because, if dem dey open, you go fear di worst for them.

Lawro prediction: 1-1

How to watch di match?

Di game go start by 4:30pm West African time and e go dey live for Supersports on DSTV if you dey reason to watch am for Nigeria and Ghana.

Head-To-Head

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Di two clubs don meet 201 times, United don win 81 times against Liverpool. And dem don share points on 58 occasions and Liverpool don win 68 times.

Last season, di two teams face each oda twice for Old Trafford. for January, di Reds beat di Merseyside club 3-2 for di Emirates FA Cup, na Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes score di goals.

But for league, na Jurgen Klopp men na im celebrate di three points, Dem win 4-2 for Theatre of Dreams.

Cristiano Ronaldo fit make im first United appearance against di Anfield club since 2009 on Sunday.

Ronaldo get good record for dis fixture. In eight appearances against Liverpool before im move go Real Madrid, Ronaldo don score twice and assist two too.