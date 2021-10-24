Barcelona vs Real Madrid: El Clasico live update

12 minutes wey don pass

Under pressure coach Ronald Koeman and im Barcelona players go hope to climb above Real Madrid on di La Liga table wen di two teams meet today.

Barcelona dey seventh for di La Liga table ahead of di El Clasico wey go start by 3:15pm West African time while Real dey third.

Barcelona beat Valencia for dia last league game and also secure victory against Dynamo Kyiv for Champions League for midweek.

Real Madrid on di other hand follow dia 2-1 loss to Espanyol last weekend wit comfortable 5-0 beating of Shakhtar Donetsk for Champions League.

Barcelona lineup: Ter Stegen, Mingueza, Piqué, García, Alba, de Jong, Busquets, Gavi, Dest, Depay, Fati.

Real Madrid lineup: Courtois, Vázquez, Militão, Alaba, Mendy, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior.